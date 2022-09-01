RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Balala mourns his eldest brother Sheikh Salim Mohamed Abdallah Balala

Denis Mwangi

Sheikh Salim Balala was a nominated Member of Parliament and also served as an Assistant Minister in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning

CS Najib Balala
CS Najib Balala

The family of Tourism CS Najib Balala has announced the death of his eldest brother Sheikh Salim Mohamed Abdallah Balala.

CS Balala said that Sheikh Mohamed would be interred on September 1, 2022, in accordance with Muslim tradition.

It is with great sadness to announce the death of my eldest brother, Sheikh Salim Mohamed Abdallah Balala. The late Sheikh Salim is father to Salaah Balala, Abdallah Balala, Taufiq Balala, Mohammed Balala and 3 daughters.

He is also brother to Hussein Balala (deceased), Talal Balala, Jalal Balala, Abdulnasser Balala, myself, and our 3 sisters. Funeral prayers will be held at Shibu Mosque - Mwembe Tayari Mombasa @ 10 am 1st September 2022 and burial at Kikowani Muslim cemetery thereafter,” the CS shared.

Sheikh Salim Mohamed Abdallah Balala with the late President Jomo Kenyatta
Outgoing Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho sent a message of condolences to Balala's family.

Outgoing Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho sent a message of condolences to Balala’s family.

Mombasa mourns the passing on of yet another of its gallant sons. Salim Mohamed Abdallah Balala,” Joho shared.

The late Salim Balala was a nominated Member of Parliament and also served as an Assistant Minister in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning from 1966 to 1974 under late President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

On behalf of the people of Mombasa, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Balala Family and it is our prayer that the Almighty Allah SWT grant him Jannatul Firdaus,” Joho added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned Sheikh Salim Mohamed as a great leader who had a clear vision for the country’s growth and development.

In his message of condolence and encouragement to the family, relatives and friends of Sheikh Salim, President Kenyatta said death has robbed the nation of an astute and progressive leader who played a key role in laying the foundation for the country’s socio-economic development.

In this hour of great sorrow and grief, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends,” the Head of State said in the message of condolence.

President Kenyatta observed that the late Sheikh Salim was a person of enormous influence, adding that his wise counsel and guidance will be missed by many.

As we mourn and pay homage to this visionary leader, let us also celebrate his life and achievements,” the President said.

The President prayed to God to give the family of the former Assistant Minister the fortitude and courage to bear the painful loss.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

