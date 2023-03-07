CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill & 10 others

In a lengthy petition filed on Tuesday, February 7, an advocate of the High Court, Charles Mugane, has requested the court to revoke the appointment's failure to which he would file a suit against Ababu Namwamba.

The petitioner has questioned the legality of the procedure based on national values and principles of governance components such as public participation, transparency, accountability, and good governance.

"Certainly, no selection process has been shown of how the eleven were arrived at from the massive eight million Kenyans on the TikTok platform where the appointees appear to have been drawn from.

"Your actions above are a blatant disregard of the law, which our client shall not countenance," the petition reads in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the petitioner, the Creatives committee members were not appointed based on the principle of meritocracy.

Charles argued in his petition that the appointments were made as a form of favour to political allies and that this was done at the expense of the limited public funds, which is a clear breach of the public trust.

"Some of the persons appointed to constitute the committee have been appointed so without due regard to the principle of meritocracy and are, at best political cronies riding at the expense of the thin public coffers, which matter is a betrayal of the public trust bestowed upon you by the Kenyan citizenry," reads part of the statement.

Among other things, the petitioner is also seeking to know the funding source for the committee.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Talanta Hela Council board, chaired by CS Namwamba, formed committees on February 11 to oversee different aspects of the organization.

The Creative Technical Committee, chaired by comedian Daniel' Churchill' Ndambuki, consists of Akinyi Odongo, Jimmi Gathu, Catherine Kamau, Esther Akoth, Kizito Makhande, TikToker Azziad Nasenya, Rosemary Wahu Kagwi, Awadhi Salim Awadhi, Douglas Kipkirui, and Langat Susan Ekasiba.

Another Committee comprises digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, Kizito Wangalwa, David Langat, Debra Mallowah, Abraham Kipyego Mutai, Charles Gacheru, Claudia Naisabwa Leshomoo, Nobert Ouma, and June Chepkemei.

Pulse Live Kenya

Lastly, the Sports Technical Committee comprises Carol Radul, Boniface Ambani, Julius Kiplagat Yego, Neddy Kutsuru, Alfred Makotsi, Sammy Tiyoi Shollei, Collins Kale, Kevin Mutai, Shilovelo Winna Shilavula, Daniel Nakeor Losiru, and Staicy Shariffa Ochieng.

