ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill & 10 others

Lynet Okumu

The future of Ababu Namwamba's Creatives Committee remains uncertain after a petition was filed to revoke it

Ababu Namwamba and Daniel Ndambuki 'Churchil'
Ababu Namwamba and Daniel Ndambuki 'Churchil'

The CS Youth Affairs and Sports Arts Ababu Namwamba has been given 48 hours to explain his criteria for appointing the Creatives Technical Committee members.

Recommended articles

In a lengthy petition filed on Tuesday, February 7, an advocate of the High Court, Charles Mugane, has requested the court to revoke the appointment's failure to which he would file a suit against Ababu Namwamba.

The petitioner has questioned the legality of the procedure based on national values and principles of governance components such as public participation, transparency, accountability, and good governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Certainly, no selection process has been shown of how the eleven were arrived at from the massive eight million Kenyans on the TikTok platform where the appointees appear to have been drawn from.

"Your actions above are a blatant disregard of the law, which our client shall not countenance," the petition reads in part.

Part of the Creative team committee appointed by CS Ababu Namwamba
Part of the Creative team committee appointed by CS Ababu Namwamba Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the petitioner, the Creatives committee members were not appointed based on the principle of meritocracy.

Charles argued in his petition that the appointments were made as a form of favour to political allies and that this was done at the expense of the limited public funds, which is a clear breach of the public trust.

"Some of the persons appointed to constitute the committee have been appointed so without due regard to the principle of meritocracy and are, at best political cronies riding at the expense of the thin public coffers, which matter is a betrayal of the public trust bestowed upon you by the Kenyan citizenry," reads part of the statement.

Among other things, the petitioner is also seeking to know the funding source for the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT
Part of the Creative team committee appointed by CS Ababu Namwamba
Part of the Creative team committee appointed by CS Ababu Namwamba Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Churchill's priceless reaction after landing plum government job

The Talanta Hela Council board, chaired by CS Namwamba, formed committees on February 11 to oversee different aspects of the organization.

The Creative Technical Committee, chaired by comedian Daniel' Churchill' Ndambuki, consists of Akinyi Odongo, Jimmi Gathu, Catherine Kamau, Esther Akoth, Kizito Makhande, TikToker Azziad Nasenya, Rosemary Wahu Kagwi, Awadhi Salim Awadhi, Douglas Kipkirui, and Langat Susan Ekasiba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another Committee comprises digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, Kizito Wangalwa, David Langat, Debra Mallowah, Abraham Kipyego Mutai, Charles Gacheru, Claudia Naisabwa Leshomoo, Nobert Ouma, and June Chepkemei.

Part of the Creative team committee appointed by CS Ababu Namwamba
Part of the Creative team committee appointed by CS Ababu Namwamba Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Azziad makes promise to CS Ababu Namwamba after appointment to gov't role

Lastly, the Sports Technical Committee comprises Carol Radul, Boniface Ambani, Julius Kiplagat Yego, Neddy Kutsuru, Alfred Makotsi, Sammy Tiyoi Shollei, Collins Kale, Kevin Mutai, Shilovelo Winna Shilavula, Daniel Nakeor Losiru, and Staicy Shariffa Ochieng.

ADVERTISEMENT

These committees are expected to bring their expertise to help the Talanta Hela Council achieve its objectives.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill & 10 others

CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill & 10 others

Drama as Raila is denied entry to DCI headquarters [Video]

Drama as Raila is denied entry to DCI headquarters [Video]

Matiang'i's legal team gives update on DCI interrogation

Matiang'i's legal team gives update on DCI interrogation

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

Stand-off at the DCI headquarters as Matiang'i's team is denied entry [Video]

Stand-off at the DCI headquarters as Matiang'i's team is denied entry [Video]

DCI reveal how imposter issued fake certificates to firearms holders

DCI reveal how imposter issued fake certificates to firearms holders

Speakers Wetangula & Kingi asked to resign

Speakers Wetangula & Kingi asked to resign

DCI confirms date with Matiang'i days after jetting back in the country

DCI confirms date with Matiang'i days after jetting back in the country

China Square reopens

China Square reopens

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage image of Naftali Kinuthia and Ivy Wangechi

Naftali Kinuthia’s chilling confession: Why I hacked Ivy Wangechi to death

Cabinet adopts tablets as President William Ruto chairs first paper-less meeting

Cabinet approves plan to move global organisation's headquarters to Nairobi

EX-CS Fred Matiang'i's lawyer Danstan Omari

Danstan Omari clarifies Ex-CS Matiang'i's 2-week private visit to UK

A file image of lifeless cows on the ground

Saitoti's trusted ex-guard loses 28 cows in one day