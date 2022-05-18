RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Munya to open International Peace, Security and Social Enterprise Conference at MKU

Denis Mwangi

The event comes against a backdrop of increased cases of banditry attacks in Kenya

Agriculture CS Peter Munya
Mt Kenya University will kick off the Second International Peace, Security and Social Enterprise Conference scheduled to take place from Wednesday, May 18 to Friday, May 20.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya is the chief guest at the conference whose theme is “The role of universities, public and private sectors in peacebuilding for socio-economic development.”

Over 500 delegates are expected at the 3-day event that will be held at MKU’s Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre in Thika.

Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre at Mount Kenya University
Some of the other keynote speakers expected to address the conference include Samuel Kobia, the Chairman of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission NCIC, Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium Bitande Ndemo, Kenya Private Sector Alliance Carole Kariuki.

Topics that will be discussed at length during the conference comprise advocating for peace during the electioneering period, involvement of the private sector in peacebuilding as well as the role of the international community.

The event comes against a backdrop of increased cases of banditry attacks in semi-arid areas and rising political temperatures ahead of the August 9th General elections.

Mt Kenya University has kicked off the Second International Peace, Security and Social Enterprise Conference
Earlier in May, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi announced a dusk to dawn curfew in Marsabit County, following cases of insecurity.

Speaking after chairing a security meeting at the General Service Unit Headquarters, Matiangi, said the curfew which will be in force for the next 30 days will also allow security agencies to deal with the illegal proliferation of firearms in Isiolo and Marsabit counties.

He ordered a crackdown on illegal mining activities which seem to support the rise in insecurity.

Matiangi further declared Kom Sub-location in Isiolo County as a disturbed area for the next 30 days adding that the government has been moving security resources in the area to deal with suspected bandits.

Denis Mwangi

