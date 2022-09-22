RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Yatani: Treasury will not disburse CDF funds

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto has previously assured MPs that the CDF program would continue

NAIROBI, NAIROBI COUNTY, KENYA - 2020/06/11: Kenyas National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani with the budget briefcase before leaving to Parliament for budget reading 2020/2021. (Photo by Billy Mutai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NAIROBI, NAIROBI COUNTY, KENYA - 2020/06/11: Kenyas National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani with the budget briefcase before leaving to Parliament for budget reading 2020/2021. (Photo by Billy Mutai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani delivered a blow to Members of the National Assembly after disclosing that they would not get the annual CDF disbursements.

Recommended articles

CS Yatani was speaking during Thursday's induction of Members of the National Assembly held at Safari Park Hotel.

The Cabinet Secretary said that the National Treasury would not allocate money for CDF because the Supreme Court ruled that the fund was unconstitutional.

As far as I am concerned, the Supreme Court has pronounced the CDF, as it is, is illegal and therefore, we are not going to disburse funds. We will seek advice from the Attorney General for further direction.

I know it is a very sensitive matter and one that members of the National Assembly hold dear,” he said.

Treasury CS Ukur Yattani
Treasury CS Ukur Yattani Pulse Live Kenya

This comes a day after the National Government - CDF CEO Yussuf Mbuno assured the MPs that the constituencies would continue receiving the cash disbursements.

He argued that there was confusion between the NG CDF and the CDF.

"What the court ruled upon was the CDF Act 2013. The NG-CDF is based on the 2015 Act and was not affected by the Supreme Court ruling although there is still a court case that is coming for hearing," Mbuna said.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Martha Koome told MPs during the induction that the CDF law goes against the principles of separation of powers between the national and county governments.

"The CDF offends the division of functions between the county and national govt...to allow a CDF an instrumentality of the national government to undertake functions devolved to the county.

This clearly underscored the separation of power and that delivery of service is devolved to the county and the constituencies in the county,” she said.

READ: How Treasury spent Sh23 billion in Uhuru's final days as president

This is a direct contradiction from President William Ruto, who has previously assured MPs that the program would be continued.

However, Ruto acknowledged that the government would need to follow the law to make the funds available again.

DP Rigathi Gachagua seeing off President William Ruto at JKIA
DP Rigathi Gachagua seeing off President William Ruto at JKIA Pulse Live Kenya

CDF for MPs is going to exist. We believe in the rule of law and we will work with the law so that it continues to be available,” Ruto said on September 7, 2022.

Constituencies have been receiving an annual budget of Sh100 million each, which is used to spur development projects, pay bursaries and solve other social, and economical issues at the constituency level.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Details of the annual Nairobi festival announced by Governor Sakaja

Details of the annual Nairobi festival announced by Governor Sakaja

CS Yatani: Treasury will not disburse CDF funds

CS Yatani: Treasury will not disburse CDF funds

SRC bows to MPs' demands after 7-hour meeting

SRC bows to MPs' demands after 7-hour meeting

Gov't issues deadline for Kenyans to migrate to new e-passport

Gov't issues deadline for Kenyans to migrate to new e-passport

Ruto paints picture of Kenya's struggling economy at UN General Assembly

Ruto paints picture of Kenya's struggling economy at UN General Assembly

Gov't announces requirements for appointment as Chief Administrative Secretary

Gov't announces requirements for appointment as Chief Administrative Secretary

CSs cautioned against exercising these 4 powers without Ruto's permission

CSs cautioned against exercising these 4 powers without Ruto's permission

Sh208 million jackpot winner elected Speaker

Sh208 million jackpot winner elected Speaker

CS Kagwe issues directives after Ebola outbreak in Uganda

CS Kagwe issues directives after Ebola outbreak in Uganda

Trending

Baringo County Deputy Governor Charles Kipngok

Deputy Governor dies aboard Kenya Airways flight

President William Ruto in UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Why attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was a tough choice for Ruto

FBI officers effecting an arrest

Kenyan pleads guilty to Sh12 billion fraud in US

President William Ruto at the UK High Commissioner’s Residence, Muthaiga, Nairobi County

Ruto calls meeting at an undisclosed location ahead of Cabinet announcement