CSs cautioned against exercising these 4 powers without Ruto's permission

Denis Mwangi

President-Elect William Ruto
Outgoing Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries have been barred from travelling out of the country until President William Ruto appoints a new team.

According to a circular issued by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua on Wednesday, any foreign travel will have to be approved by President Ruto.

Kinyua told the current CSs and PSs that their roles during this transition period are limited to general management and leadership.

Cabinet Secretaries in a past meeting at State House
This means they are not allowed to make any new police decisions without approval from the head of state.

In the intervening period, and in fidelity with our growing constitutional tradition attendant to a transition from one administration to another, we wish to underscore that ministerial actions during the transition are limited to general administration and stewardship over the ministerial portfolio,” the circular read in part.

They were also cautioned against making any changes and transfer of staff under their dockets or making new appointments.

Additionally, they were cautioned against making any payments above Sh50 million without receiving authorization and confirmation from The National Treasury.

Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet Joseph Kinyua addresses a media briefing at Harambee House on the status of security
It is, therefore, reiterated that the tenure of Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries currently in office will only lapse on appointment and swearing-in of a successor Cabinet Secretary or Principal Secretary as the case may be by the Head of State and Government; or upon a reorganization of Government by His Excellency the President that affects a particular docket,” Kinyua said.

President Ruto is expected to unveil his Cabinet after he returns from his US trip.

Kenyans may be required to wait longer before President Ruto forms his government and unveils his new team.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had previously announced that his boss would the announce his Cabinet after the completion of the recruitment of PSs.

However, the Public Service Commission on Monday extended the application deadline for Principal Secretaries by a week to September 27, 2022.

The extension will give interested Kenyans more time to submit their applications, according to Simon Rotich the CEO of the PSC.

President William Ruto with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at a meeting with MPs
The commission is required to interview and suggest individuals to the president for nomination as PSs.

The names of the candidates will subsequently be submitted to Parliament for approval alongside those of nominated Cabinet Secretaries.

READ: Reactions as CS Najib Balala reaches out to Ruto for a job

However, the extension of the application period effectively pushes the timeline within which President Ruto expected to constitute his government.

"I don't think the president wants to appoint the Cabinet Secretaries without the Principal secretaries. I'm not sure of the time but I'd say like two weeks so Kenyans should be patient.

In any case, there is no vacuum. The President and his Deputy are working. We don't have as much support as we would want but the two of us are keeping things going," DP Gachagua said in a recent interview on September 18.

Some of those likely to be featured include ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi who had negotiated for a Chief Minister position.

Former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has also previously disclosed that he was promised a position in Cabinet.

Others include David Chirchir, Ababu Namwamba and Korir Sing’oei who have already assumed some key roles at State House awaiting formal appointments.

Some MPs are also expected to resign if they make it to Ruto’s final list.

Kenyans will also be expecting the president to fulfil his pledge of appointing women to make 50% of his Cabinet and whether he will keep the CAS positions introduced by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

