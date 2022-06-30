Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is in hot soup after the Commission of University Education (CUE) once again revoked a degree that he claims to have obtained from Team University in Uganda.
CUE revokes Sakaja's degree, again
CUE boss Mwendwa Ntaragwi wrote a letter to IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati
In a letter dated June 29, Professor Mwenda Ntarangwi, CEO of the commission wrote out to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati, tabling evidence pursuant to "Regulation 80(2) (h) of the Universities Regulations, 2014".
According to Professor Ntarangwi, their investigations revealed that Uganda's National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has not authorised the said university to offer the Bachelor of Science in Management (External) which Sakaja claims he studied at Team.
“The documents submitted to the Commission as a degree certificate from Team University bore the name Bachelor of Science in Management (External). Team University was not at the said period, accredited by NCHE to offer such a degree,” read the letter in part.
Sakaja failed to provide evidence he studied in Team
Professor Ntarangwi further revealed that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate was given time to provide proof of his degree but ignored the Commissions requests.
“Despite being granted an opportunity to make written and oral representations on the matter vide letters dated 25th June, 2022 and 26th June, 2022, he disregarded, refused and or ignored both the request to provide information and the opportunity to exercise his right to be heard during the further investigations,” wrote CUE.
Following the conclusion of their investigation, Professor Ntarangwi told Chebukati that they had no choice but to revoke Sakaja's degree certificate.
"Failure to submit even the most basic evidence of study and the process of earning a degree inevitably renders the degree certificate submitted insufficient to prove that Sakaja studied either physically or through distance learning and that he holds an academic degree,” he concluded.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke