CUE revokes Sakaja's degree, again

In a letter dated June 29, Professor Mwenda Ntarangwi, CEO of the commission wrote out to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati, tabling evidence pursuant to "Regulation 80(2) (h) of the Universities Regulations, 2014".

According to Professor Ntarangwi, their investigations revealed that Uganda's National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has not authorised the said university to offer the Bachelor of Science in Management (External) which Sakaja claims he studied at Team.

“The documents submitted to the Commission as a degree certificate from Team University bore the name Bachelor of Science in Management (External). Team University was not at the said period, accredited by NCHE to offer such a degree,” read the letter in part.

Nairobi Governor hopeful Johnson Sakaja speaking during a UDA party Economic Forum held in Nairobi on June 21, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Sakaja failed to provide evidence he studied in Team

Professor Ntarangwi further revealed that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate was given time to provide proof of his degree but ignored the Commissions requests.

“Despite being granted an opportunity to make written and oral representations on the matter vide letters dated 25th June, 2022 and 26th June, 2022, he disregarded, refused and or ignored both the request to provide information and the opportunity to exercise his right to be heard during the further investigations,” wrote CUE.

Following the conclusion of their investigation, Professor Ntarangwi told Chebukati that they had no choice but to revoke Sakaja's degree certificate.