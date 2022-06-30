RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CUE revokes Sakaja's degree, again

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

CUE boss Mwendwa Ntaragwi wrote a letter to IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati

Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is in hot soup after the Commission of University Education (CUE) once again revoked a degree that he claims to have obtained from Team University in Uganda.

Recommended articles

In a letter dated June 29, Professor Mwenda Ntarangwi, CEO of the commission wrote out to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati, tabling evidence pursuant to "Regulation 80(2) (h) of the Universities Regulations, 2014".

According to Professor Ntarangwi, their investigations revealed that Uganda's National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has not authorised the said university to offer the Bachelor of Science in Management (External) which Sakaja claims he studied at Team.

“The documents submitted to the Commission as a degree certificate from Team University bore the name Bachelor of Science in Management (External). Team University was not at the said period, accredited by NCHE to offer such a degree,” read the letter in part.

Nairobi Governor hopeful Johnson Sakaja speaking during a UDA party Economic Forum held in Nairobi on June 21, 2022
Nairobi Governor hopeful Johnson Sakaja speaking during a UDA party Economic Forum held in Nairobi on June 21, 2022 Nairobi Governor hopeful Johnson Sakaja speaking during a UDA party Economic Forum held in Nairobi on June 21, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Senator Sakaja blames Uhuru for revocation of his degree by CUE

Professor Ntarangwi further revealed that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate was given time to provide proof of his degree but ignored the Commissions requests.

“Despite being granted an opportunity to make written and oral representations on the matter vide letters dated 25th June, 2022 and 26th June, 2022, he disregarded, refused and or ignored both the request to provide information and the opportunity to exercise his right to be heard during the further investigations,” wrote CUE.

Following the conclusion of their investigation, Professor Ntarangwi told Chebukati that they had no choice but to revoke Sakaja's degree certificate.

"Failure to submit even the most basic evidence of study and the process of earning a degree inevitably renders the degree certificate submitted insufficient to prove that Sakaja studied either physically or through distance learning and that he holds an academic degree,” he concluded.

READ: IEBC gives final verdict on Johnson Sakaja degree and fate in August 2022 elections

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Critics question pro-legalization candidate Wajackoyah's mental health

Critics question pro-legalization candidate Wajackoyah's mental health

CUE revokes Sakaja's degree, again

CUE revokes Sakaja's degree, again

Martha Karua’s rally cut short as teargas canister explodes near podium

Martha Karua’s rally cut short as teargas canister explodes near podium

I'll set aside Sh38B for free calls and internet in every Kenyan's home - Ruto

I'll set aside Sh38B for free calls and internet in every Kenyan's home - Ruto

Protect African refugees and migrants, Kenya to European countries

Protect African refugees and migrants, Kenya to European countries

Police issue warning after video of child smoking an illegal substance went viral

Police issue warning after video of child smoking an illegal substance went viral

MP Samuel Arama jailed for six months over fraud

MP Samuel Arama jailed for six months over fraud

Maize flour prices drop by Sh2 after CS Munya's interventions

Maize flour prices drop by Sh2 after CS Munya's interventions

Residents set ablaze MP's campaign car after road crash [Video]

Residents set ablaze MP's campaign car after road crash [Video]

Trending

Property-sharing deal ends 7-year battle for Fidel Odinga's multi-million assets [Details]

The Late Fidel Castro Odhiambo Odinga (Twitter)

Heartbreak as KDF soldier dies rescuing his house help

A KDF solider was electrocuted in Mombasa after a power pole fell on a neighbouring house

The contradicting life of slain blogger Frank Obegi

Frank Obegi's home in Nyamira

David Ndii told his wife bribery is grounds for divorce

A collage of David Ndii and his wife Mwende Gatabaki