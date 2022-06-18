More troubles for Sakaja as CUE demand more evidence

According to CUE, the current senator of Nairobi county doesn’t not have the required academic qualifications to vie for governor under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

The revelation was made by CUE chair Professor Chacha Nyaigotti on Friday, June 17 when he revealed that the commission had already received complaints from voters in regards to the eligibility of his academic papers.

“The commission received complaints from members of the public and civil society casting doubts on the authenticity of the degree certificate submitted to CUE by Hon. Sakaja. The gravity of the matters raised, made the Commission to revoke its decision to recognize the degree qualification in Kenya pending further investigations in liaison with other relevant investigative agencies,” Prof Nyaigotti told the Nation Newspaper.

Pulse Live Kenya

The embattled politician has now been summoned by CUE to provide evidence of his academic qualifications such as the admission letter from the university, student ID, transcripts, receipts of tuition fees paid as well as graduation photos and list of lecturers.