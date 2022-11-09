RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

President Ramaphosa gives details of how Kenyans will travel to South Africa visa-free

Amos Robi

President William Ruto and his South African counter part made several agreements during the latter's visit to Kenya

President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects a guard honour mounted in State House Nairobi
President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects a guard honour mounted in State House Nairobi

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reached and President William Ruto have reached an understanding that will see Kenyans travel to South Africa Visa-free for 90 days per year.

The agreement was reached during after talks between the two heads of state during President Ramaphosa's visit to the country.

According to Ramaphosa, a Kenyan travelling to South Africa will be able to stay in the South African country for 90 days beginning January 2023.

"From January 1, 2023, we will have a different regime thanks to your intervention in this matter and the wealth of experience that has been brought on board by your officials. Kenyans holding ordinary passports will be allowed to enter South Africa on a visa-free regime of up to 90 days per calendar year," stated the Head of State.

President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects a guard honour mounted in State House Nairobi
President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects a guard honour mounted in State House Nairobi

Still on immigration, the two heads of state agreed on a return policy for those that were breaking laws in their respective countries.

"The two countries have also agreed on a return policy when immigration laws are breached to make sure that bad elements that try to infiltrate our borders are dealt with firmly and decisively," said President Ruto.

The heads of state also spoke extensively on matters of climate change, economic relations as well as security in the continent in countries such as Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The South African head of state jetted into the country on Tuesday night November 8 where he was received by foreign affairs cabinet secretary Alfred Mutua.

President William Ruto introduces DP Righathi Gachagua and CSs Musalia Mudavadi and Alfred Mutua
President William Ruto introduces DP Righathi Gachagua and CSs Musalia Mudavadi and Alfred Mutua

On Wednesday, November 9, President Ramaphosa met President William Ruto at State House Nairobi, where he also met other government leaders among them Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

A guard of honour was mounted by the Kenya Air Force and a 21-gun salute was also fired for President Ramaphosa.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

