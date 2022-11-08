RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Dancing Kitale nurse breaks silence after becoming internet sensation [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Elizabeth Robai was raised by a single mother who unfortunately passed away a year before she was due to take her KCSE

Elizabeth Robai speaking during a interview
Elizabeth Robai speaking during a interview

A 22-year-old nurse who made headlines after she was caught dancing in a hospital ward has spoken out for the first time.

Recommended articles

Kenyans can finally put a name to the lady who has come to be known by many Kenyans as the 'Kitale nurse' who goes by the name Lukreshia Elizabeth Robai.

Elizabeth said she is currently enrolled at the Kenya Medical Training College in Kitale where she has been training and employing her passion which has helped her build a following of 85,000 followers on TikTok.

Elizabeth Robai speaking during a interview
Elizabeth Robai speaking during a interview Pulse Live Kenya

The nurse also added that she has a soft spot in the medical field because she is passionate about caring for the sick.

I wanted to be a medical practitioner because I love caring for the sick. I have never thought of any other career,” she said during the interview.

It is in this spirit that Elizabeth was filmed dancing for a sick child in the hospital, which warmed many Kenyans’ hearts. As of Tuesday evening, the video was close to surpassing 1 million views on TikTok.

Speaking on the motivation behind the viral video, she said it was part of her Project Transformation Dance Ministries (TDM).

The inspiration is very natural, not driven by anything. I have a program called Project Transformational Dance ministries [TDM] where I dance in the hospital.

“I love dancing for fun, especially to cheer up the patients. Mostly, I dance when administering drugs to my patients,” Elizabeth said.

As a child, Robai was raised by a single mother who unfortunately passed away a year before she was due to take her secondary school national examination at Kinyago Secondary School.

Support from the school enabled her to complete high school and also offered her a scholarship that helped push her through college.

Watch her interview on the link below

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dancing Kitale nurse breaks silence after becoming internet sensation [Video]

Dancing Kitale nurse breaks silence after becoming internet sensation [Video]

Ababu Namwamba offers NYS officer Dickson Loyerer a job

Ababu Namwamba offers NYS officer Dickson Loyerer a job

What Kenyans Googled most one month into Ruto's presidency

What Kenyans Googled most one month into Ruto's presidency

Governor George Natembeya recognizes Kitale nurse who warmed Kenyans' hearts

Governor George Natembeya recognizes Kitale nurse who warmed Kenyans' hearts

Viral video of NYS officer cleaning Ababu Namwamba's shoes sparks uproar

Viral video of NYS officer cleaning Ababu Namwamba's shoes sparks uproar

First-ever woman cop with a PhD appointed police spokesperson

First-ever woman cop with a PhD appointed police spokesperson

Ruto, UK PM agree to fast-track 6 projects worth Sh500 billion

Ruto, UK PM agree to fast-track 6 projects worth Sh500 billion

Consequences of sharing SGR contracts worry Kenyans

Consequences of sharing SGR contracts worry Kenyans

Education CS makes u-turn on funding of public universities

Education CS makes u-turn on funding of public universities

Trending

President William Ruto speaking during a press briefing on September 28, 2022

Ruto nominates big names for PS jobs [Full list]

Uhuru Kenyatta lands in Burundi aboard Kenya Airforce jet

Why Uhuru is still using Kenya Air Force jet after retirement [Photos]

A photo collage of CS Kipchumba Murkomen and the SGR

Secrets of Kenya's SGR contracts revealed [Details]

An accident scene along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway in Vihiga County.

Trailer crashes into 10 cars, several feared dead