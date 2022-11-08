Dancing Kitale nurse breaks silence after becoming internet sensation [Video]

Kenyans can finally put a name to the lady who has come to be known by many Kenyans as the 'Kitale nurse' who goes by the name Lukreshia Elizabeth Robai.

Elizabeth said she is currently enrolled at the Kenya Medical Training College in Kitale where she has been training and employing her passion which has helped her build a following of 85,000 followers on TikTok.

The nurse also added that she has a soft spot in the medical field because she is passionate about caring for the sick.

“I wanted to be a medical practitioner because I love caring for the sick. I have never thought of any other career,” she said during the interview.

It is in this spirit that Elizabeth was filmed dancing for a sick child in the hospital, which warmed many Kenyans’ hearts. As of Tuesday evening, the video was close to surpassing 1 million views on TikTok.

Speaking on the motivation behind the viral video, she said it was part of her Project Transformation Dance Ministries (TDM).

“The inspiration is very natural, not driven by anything. I have a program called Project Transformational Dance ministries [TDM] where I dance in the hospital.

“I love dancing for fun, especially to cheer up the patients. Mostly, I dance when administering drugs to my patients,” Elizabeth said.

As a child, Robai was raised by a single mother who unfortunately passed away a year before she was due to take her secondary school national examination at Kinyago Secondary School.

Support from the school enabled her to complete high school and also offered her a scholarship that helped push her through college.