In a shocking turn of events, a hair-related dispute between neighbors in Nairobi escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in one woman facing assault charges.
Nairobi woman charged for allegedly pouring boiling oil on neighbour over hairstyle
A woman accused of burning her neighbour with boiling cooking oil and dislocating her jaw is facing assault charges
Catherine Wanjiru stands accused of burning her neighbor, Sherry Nyanchomba, with boiling cooking oil during the confrontation, which occurred on January 16th in their Dandora residence.
The alleged incident
The dispute reportedly began when Wanjiru accused Nyanchomba of copying her hairstyle, leading to a heated exchange between the two women.
Upon Nyanchomba's return home around midnight, she was confronted by Wanjiru at the gate, where the accusation was hurled at her.
The situation took a dangerous turn when Wanjiru allegedly seized a fryer spoon from a nearby fish vendor and filled it with boiling oil.
Without hesitation, she flung the scalding liquid at Nyanchomba's face, initiating a physical altercation.
During the scuffle, Nyanchomba's jaw was dislocated, further exacerbating the gravity of the situation.
Intervention & medical attention
Thankfully, neighbors intervened and managed to separate the two women. Nyanchomba, in need of urgent medical assistance, was rushed to a nearby clinic for initial treatment.
However, due to the severity of her injuries, she was subsequently transferred to Mama Lucy Hospital in Embakasi for further medical attention.
Legal proceedings
Following investigations into the incident, authorities summoned and arrested Wanjiru. She appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku of the Makadara Law Courts, where she denied the charges brought against her.
However, she was released on a bond of Sh50,000 or an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000 pending further legal proceedings.
The case is scheduled for a mention on March 6th, with the formal hearing set to commence on May 30th, 2024.
These court proceedings will be crucial in determining the legal ramifications of the altercation and the extent of Wanjiru's culpability in the assault against Nyanchomba.
