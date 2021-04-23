Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe will face MPs on Thursday, April 29th after failing to appear before the parliamentary Public Investment Committee yesterday, (Thursday).
Murathe to face Parliamentary Committee over involvement in Sh4 billion KEMSA tender
David Murathe failed to appear before the Committee on Thursday.
The National Assembly Public Investments Committee (PIC) set the date insisting that Murathe must appear to answer questions on the role he played after being tied to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) supplies scandal.
Murathe has been linked to Kilig Limited, a firm that was contracted for a Sh4 Billion tender to supply personal protective equipment (PPE).
Mr Murathe, Mr Wilbroad Gatei and Mr Chan Chao, a Chinese national, failed to appear before the PIC, each sending an affidavit detailing their role in the Kilig tender.
Murathe claims that he has never served as a director, shareholder, or beneficial owner of Kilig or Entec technology limited.
He said he was only asked to be a signatory to Kilig Limited’s bank account to ensure that Entec Technology Limited, of Chan Chao and the supplier of the PPE kits, would be paid once KEMSA completed the procurement process.
City Lawyer Donald Kipkorir has also weighed on the situation saying, "David Murathe knows The Godfather of Corruption in Kenya...My Good Senator Kipchumba Murkomen knows the Consigliere to The Godfather! .... It seems it is only EACC that doesn’t know the existence of Cosa Nostra in Kenya & who this Godfather is!"
