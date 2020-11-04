Economist and political strategist David Ndii has said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is an upgraded manifesto of KANU.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, the economist said that the report seeks to bring back the dictatorship that was created by the party’s former leaders, including Mzee Jomo Kenyatta who was the first President of Kenya, first Vice-President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Tom Mboya.

Ndii mentioned that he is still amazed at how this came to be, noting that the Constitution of Kenya 2010, has left proponents of the BBI (President Uhuru and Raila Odinga) no choice but to show their true colours.

“The BBI Report is the manifesto of KANU 2.0. It seeks restore the KANU dictatorship that Jomo, Jaramogi and Mboya conceived in 1964. CoK2010 has left the wolves no choice but to remove the sheep’s clothing. Still, I am amazed. #RejectBBI #DefendCoK2010,” said Ndii.

Dr. David Ndii has over the years been a critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Government.

He has also been a critic, and one of the people opposing the proposals in the BBI referendum insisting that the 2010 constitution needs to be implemented fully.