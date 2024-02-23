The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

David Ndii fires back at body-shaming critics with blunt response

Amos Robi

Dr Ndii questioned the value and intelligence behind such public commentary

David Ndii
David Ndii

Renowned economist and President William Ruto's economic advisor, David Ndii recently found himself at the center of an unexpected social media storm.

Recommended articles

Following a photo that went viral from a three-day executive retreat in Naivasha, Nakuru County, featuring Ndii alongside President Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the advisor's physique became the subject of public scrutiny.

Netizens quickly flooded social media with comments about his weight. However, Ndii wasted no time in hitting back at his detractors, labelling them 'imbeciles' and questioning their priorities in engaging in such trivial discussions on social media platforms.

The economist went further to question the value and intelligence behind such public commentary.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To be overweight is a personal challenge of little consequence to the public. To be empty-headed, however, is a societal burden," Ndii retorted, expressing his dismay at the trending topic.

President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua, David Ndii and other leaders during a retreat in Naivasha
President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua, David Ndii and other leaders during a retreat in Naivasha President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua, David Ndii and other leaders during a retreat in Naivasha Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CS Kuria speaks on spirited exchanges between Ruto and David Ndii during meetings

Ndii expressed his frustration with the attention given to his weight rather than substantive issues and the quality of public discourse.

"Ũrimũ ndũrĩ ndawa. (stupidity has no cure). To have so many imbeciles with nothing better to talk on a public platform is a national tragedy," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The response from Ndii garnered support from other eminent people like Dr Ahmed Kalebi who supported him saying weight is something that can be addressed,

Kalebi no one should be ashamed of their body and body negativity should have no place in one's mind.

"Being overweight is an elastic challenge which has many possible contributory factors that can be addressed or managed. There should be no shame in being alive to one’s weight challenges. No one should allow negativity from others on account of weight," said Kalebi.

David Ndii
David Ndii Pulse Live Kenya

READ: David Ndii blasts State House staff over communication error

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Isiolo Deputy Governor Abdi Issa said the public should draw a boundary between public and private matters.

"It's crucial to distinguish between private and public matters. David's personal space should be respected, and his performance should not be judged based on his appearance. Let's focus on merit and professionalism," he noted.

The executive retreat, attended by top government officials including Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries, aimed to assess the performance of the Kenya Kwanza administration and highlight key achievements since its inception.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I take responsibility for the slow pace of reforms - CS Kindiki says on passport delays

I take responsibility for the slow pace of reforms - CS Kindiki says on passport delays

600,000 Kenyans to receive new generation digital IDs dubbed Maisha Card

600,000 Kenyans to receive new generation digital IDs dubbed Maisha Card

Wife eulogises Kiptum & shares how death snatched their upcoming dream wedding [Video]

Wife eulogises Kiptum & shares how death snatched their upcoming dream wedding [Video]

Wife confesses her role in businessman Jayesh Kumar's murder

Wife confesses her role in businessman Jayesh Kumar's murder

Inside Kiptum family's 3-bedroom house ready for opening by Ruto [Photos]

Inside Kiptum family's 3-bedroom house ready for opening by Ruto [Photos]

David Ndii fires back at body-shaming critics with blunt response

David Ndii fires back at body-shaming critics with blunt response

Destruction causes last minute changes in Kelvin Kiptum's funeral arrangements

Destruction causes last minute changes in Kelvin Kiptum's funeral arrangements

Senegalese President says he is ready to leave office in April

Senegalese President says he is ready to leave office in April

Nairobi MCA DNG pens open letter to Ruto citing hustlers' betrayal by gov't [Video]

Nairobi MCA DNG pens open letter to Ruto citing hustlers' betrayal by gov't [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Social media erupts as woman is thrown out of Mercedes Benz in Nairobi street

Reactions as woman is thrown out of Mercedes Benz in Nairobi street

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor

How gov't pathologist Johansen Oduor handles families that dispute his autopsy findings

James Ayugi the founder of eCitizen

eCitizen founder breaks down what happens to school fees paid via the platform

President Ruto meets Joe Biden

President Biden to host President Ruto for U.S. state visit