David Rudisha taken to hospital after surviving plane crash

The world 800m record holder was travelling to Nairobi from Kimana Wildlife Sanctuary in the company of others when the light aircraft they were travelling in crash-landed at Imbirikana area of Amboseli.

Athletics Kenya (AK) official Barnaba Korir confirmed the incident, stating that he had talked to Rudisha who had been attended to and was out of danger.

Korir added that the injured were taken to a hospital in Makindu for treatment.

"I have spoken to Rudisha on phone and he told me that he has been attended to and is out of danger," Korir said in an interview with Nation.

The AK official added that the aircraft crash-landed shortly after taking off from Kimana Wildlife Sanctuary for Nairobi.

Kenya Defence Forces athletics chairman Stephen Ole Marai was also on board the aircraft at the time of the accident.

The occupants were rushed to a hospital in Makindu for treatment with investigations launched to establish the cause of the accident.

Initial reports indicate that the that the aircraft, bearing registration details FY-BGJ, developed mechanical problems that forced the pilot to crash-land.

The team was returning to the city from the 2022 Annual Masai Olympics where Rudisha was the chief guest at the event held at Kimana Wildlife Sanctuary in Kajiado South.

