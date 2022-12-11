ADVERTISEMENT
David Rudisha taken to hospital after surviving plane crash

Charles Ouma

The accident happened shortly after the light aircraft took off for Nairobi

The light aircraft in which David Rudisha was travelling in when it crash-landed on December 10,2022
Decorated athlete, David Rudisha was rushed to hospital after surviving a plane he was in crash-landed on Saturday, December 10.

The world 800m record holder was travelling to Nairobi from Kimana Wildlife Sanctuary in the company of others when the light aircraft they were travelling in crash-landed at Imbirikana area of Amboseli.

Athletics Kenya (AK) official Barnaba Korir confirmed the incident, stating that he had talked to Rudisha who had been attended to and was out of danger.

Korir added that the injured were taken to a hospital in Makindu for treatment.

David Rudisha standing next to the light aircraft in which he was travelling in when it crash-landed on December 10,2022
"I have spoken to Rudisha on phone and he told me that he has been attended to and is out of danger," Korir said in an interview with Nation.

The AK official added that the aircraft crash-landed shortly after taking off from Kimana Wildlife Sanctuary for Nairobi.

Kenya Defence Forces athletics chairman Stephen Ole Marai was also on board the aircraft at the time of the accident.

The occupants were rushed to a hospital in Makindu for treatment with investigations launched to establish the cause of the accident.

Initial reports indicate that the that the aircraft, bearing registration details FY-BGJ, developed mechanical problems that forced the pilot to crash-land.

The team was returning to the city from the 2022 Annual Masai Olympics where Rudisha was the chief guest at the event held at Kimana Wildlife Sanctuary in Kajiado South.

Earlier in the week, two people perished in a tragic plane crash in Tsavo East National Park on Thursday, December 8.

Mark Jenkins and his son, Peter died after the plane they were flying in crashed in Huri Plains in Tsavo East National Park.

Charles Ouma

