Davis Chirchir: I was detained at Bomas, phone and laptop taken away

Charles Ouma

My car was blocked by a white Land Cruiser GKB 420U, with several plain clothes police officers, and two Subaru Outback saloon cars KCA 451D and KCM 750Q, metallic in color - Davis Chirchir

Davis Chirchir has revealed that he was detained at the Bomas of Kenya with his laptop and phones seized on August 11 as the verification and tallying of presidential elections was in progress at the facility.

In an affidavit dated August 26, the chief of staff in the Office of the Deputy President detailed that his car was blocked on the evening of August 11 as he left Bomas which also served as the national tallying center for the presidential elections.

“…my car was blocked by a white Land Cruiser GKB 420U, with several plainclothes police officers, and two Subaru Outback saloon cars KCA 451D and KCM 750Q, metallic in color,” Chirchir noted.

He stated that the police officers ordered him to alight and seized his laptop and phone.

The gadgets which were forcibly taken from him were held for 30 minutes before they were handed back to him.

Wanjohi Githae, the director of communications for the UDA party was also caught up in the drama.

“They also detained the car behind me, which was being used by Wanjohi Githae, the director of communications for the UDA party,” the affidavit added.

Chirchir confirmed that no justification was given for the detention, adding that he reported the matter to police at Langata Police Station.

“Finally we were released and I reported the incident at Langata Police Station vide OB Number 45/11/AUG/22,” his statement read.

Davis Chirchir

He dismissed claims by John Githongo that he (Chirchir) was part of a scheme to intercept and manipulate Forms 34A and the outcome of the presidential elections.

In a petition filed at the Supreme Court, John Githongo placed Chirchir alongside five others at the centre of a scheme to manipulate Forms 34A and the eventual presidential election results, claiming that the gang worked from ‘Uchaguzi tallying’ centre.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

