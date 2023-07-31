The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ex-Kemri MD Davy Koech's letter to Ruto from prison that secured his freedom

Denis Mwangi

Why President Ruto freed former Kemri MD Davy Koech after 2 years in prison for fraudulently acquiring Sh19.3 million

President William Ruto signs a document at State House
President William Ruto signs a document at State House

Former Managing Director of the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri), Davy Koech, was granted freedom through the power of mercy after an impassioned letter addressed to President William Ruto.

Recommended articles

Koech was among the 37 people who were pardoned by President Ruto in a Gazette Notice issued by Attorney General Justin Muturi on July 21.

After spending a year in prison, serving a six-year jail term, the 71-year-old former MD penned a heartfelt letter detailing his deteriorating health and expressing remorse for his actions.

Former Managing Director of the Kenya Medical Research Institute Davy Koech
Former Managing Director of the Kenya Medical Research Institute Davy Koech Former Managing Director of the Kenya Medical Research Institute Davy Koech Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"I have been in prison for the last one year serving a six-year jail term... Now at 71, and while incarcerated, my health, Sir, has deteriorated. I’ve suffered a severe stroke and I am hypertensive.

Medical doctors have determined that I am neither fit to stand further trial nor am I able to instruct my legal counsel. Similarly, I’ve suffered depression, I am now stuttering in my speech and of diminished cognition," he wrote to President Ruto in 2022.

In his poignant appeal, Koech also highlighted his dedication and service to the nation throughout his career.

READ: Story of Kenyan inmates who graduated with law degree in prison

"Sir, though not without fault, I have served Kenya, Africa, and mankind with courage, honour, and sacrifice as Kenya's longest-serving CEO of a State corporation. I helped Kemri to raise, variously, over Sh10 billion in research funds and grants," he humbly stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the letter shed light on the toll taken by the lengthy legal battle he had endured.

"Your Excellency, I express profuse remorse. I’ve been punished and have suffered enough, having litigated for over 15 years, expending enormous financial resources and time," he pleaded.

The letter was Koech’s last hope after his pleas to the courts were declined despite arguing that he had already refunded the money he had been accused of diverting.

His sentiments were considered by the Advisory Committee on the Power of Mercy which recommended that President Ruto grant him his freedom.

Former Managing Director of the Kenya Medical Research Institute Davy Koech
Former Managing Director of the Kenya Medical Research Institute Davy Koech Former Managing Director of the Kenya Medical Research Institute Davy Koech Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Petitioning the president to exercise the power of mercy involves a multi-step process in Kenya.

Article 133 of the Constitution states that any person may petition the president, through the Committee to exercise power of mercy and grant any relief specified in Article 133(1) Section (19) of the Power of Mercy Act.

The petition must meet certain eligibility criteria, including that the person for whom it is made is not on probation or serving a suspended sentence, and does not have a pending judicial remedy before a court.

Once a petition is deemed eligible and admissible, a petition file is opened with a unique petition number.

ADVERTISEMENT
CS Kithure Kindiki inspects a guard of honour at Mwea Prison in Kirinyaga County on Monday, May 8, 2023.
CS Kithure Kindiki inspects a guard of honour at Mwea Prison in Kirinyaga County on Monday, May 8, 2023. CS Kithure Kindiki inspects a guard of honour at Mwea Prison in Kirinyaga County on Monday, May 8, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

The committee has the power to call for further evidence, including a prison report, probation officer's report, court documents, medical report, security appraisal report, and petition summary.

If the committee recommends the petition for an interview, the interview date and venue are set.

The committee considers various factors when making a recommendation, including the age of the convicted criminal offender at the time of commission of the offence, the nature and seriousness of the offence, and the post-conviction conduct, character, and reputation of the convicted criminal prisoner.

The president considers the recommendations within sixty days of receipt and either approves or rejects the petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision of the president for each petition made is final.

A person may re-petition only once and on new grounds, and the procedure for the petition process shall then apply to a re-petition.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Machogu unveils HEF portal for university scholarships, bursaries & loans

CS Machogu unveils HEF portal for university scholarships, bursaries & loans

How to check KUCCPS placement for 2022 KCSE candidates via mobile phone

How to check KUCCPS placement for 2022 KCSE candidates via mobile phone

Ex-Kemri MD Davy Koech's letter to Ruto from prison that secured his freedom

Ex-Kemri MD Davy Koech's letter to Ruto from prison that secured his freedom

What I told Raila - Ruto confirms details of private meeting [Video]

What I told Raila - Ruto confirms details of private meeting [Video]

Do not disrupt Kenya, Ruto was democratically elected - Julius Malema tells Raila

Do not disrupt Kenya, Ruto was democratically elected - Julius Malema tells Raila

Suspects choose to take chances with wild animals at night to escape from police

Suspects choose to take chances with wild animals at night to escape from police

How Kenyan who left bank job found himself homeless in Canada

How Kenyan who left bank job found himself homeless in Canada

DP Gachagua in mourning after sudden death of his close friend

DP Gachagua in mourning after sudden death of his close friend

Health CS Nakhumicha stirs social media after ordering transfer of police boss

Health CS Nakhumicha stirs social media after ordering transfer of police boss

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Public Service Commission (PSC).

Gov't announces 8,000 ministry jobs for Kenyans [How to apply]

Daniel Wanyeki in Canada Photo: Cara Nickerson/CBC

How Kenyan who left bank job found himself homeless in Canada

Candidates at a past KDF recruitment drive

KDF announces recruitment drive - dates & how to apply

DO NOT ENTER tape in front of a crime sceneFer Gregory/Shutterstock

CCTV captures knife attack on a woman at Machakos supermarket