Live

Blog: Ruto's convoy passes Finance Bill 2024 protestors [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Welcome to our live coverage of the second round of protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi

Following the initial demonstrations on June 18, which saw significant unrest in Nairobi, today's protests have expanded to multiple counties across Kenya, including Nairobi, Nyeri, Nakuru, and Eldoret.

As tensions rise and citizens take to the streets to voice their opposition to the proposed tax measures, we will be providing real-time updates, on-the-ground reports, and analysis of the unfolding events.

Stay tuned for the latest news, photos, and videos as we cover the protests live.

The Finance Bill 2024 has sparked widespread discontent due to its proposed tax increases on essential goods and services, including a 25% excise duty on edible oils and increased charges on mobile money transfers.

Civil society groups, industry organizations, and opposition leaders have united in their opposition, arguing that the bill will exacerbate the high cost of living and disproportionately impact low and middle-income earners.

12:15

Anini Barasa a protestor in Nairobi has asked the government to create more jobs instead of raising taxes

12:15

Police officers tear gas protestors in Nairobi

x.com
11:47

Anti Finance Bill 2024 protests in Kisumu are underway

HtmlCode
11:12

President Ruto's convoy passes anti Finance Bill 2024 protestors in Garissa as he head to Garissa University

x.com
10:35

Police arrest a suspected criminal embedded within protestors in Nairobi
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
10:12

Anti Finance Bill 2024 protestors in Eldoret Town
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
x.com
9:45

Anti - Finance Bill 2024 demos ongoing in Eldoret

x.com
9:30

Anti-Finance Bill protests kick off in Kilifi County
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
9:15

Anti Finance Bill 2024 protests kick off in Nanyuki, Laikipia County
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
9:00

Heavy police presence in Nairobi CBD & roads leading to Parliament are blocked

8:45

President William Ruto flies to Garissa University for 5th Graduation Ceremony as protests carry on

8:30

Anti Finance Bill 2024 protestors declare second round of protests as MPs debate the bill in Parliament

load more
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

Blog: Ruto's convoy passes Finance Bill 2024 protestors [Video]
