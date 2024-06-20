Blog: Ruto's convoy passes Finance Bill 2024 protestors [Video]

Following the initial demonstrations on June 18, which saw significant unrest in Nairobi, today's protests have expanded to multiple counties across Kenya, including Nairobi, Nyeri, Nakuru, and Eldoret.
Welcome to our live coverage of the second round of protests against the Finance Bill 2024.
As tensions rise and citizens take to the streets to voice their opposition to the proposed tax measures, we will be providing real-time updates, on-the-ground reports, and analysis of the unfolding events.
Stay tuned for the latest news, photos, and videos as we cover the protests live.
Background
The Finance Bill 2024 has sparked widespread discontent due to its proposed tax increases on essential goods and services, including a 25% excise duty on edible oils and increased charges on mobile money transfers.
Civil society groups, industry organizations, and opposition leaders have united in their opposition, arguing that the bill will exacerbate the high cost of living and disproportionately impact low and middle-income earners.