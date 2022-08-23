Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha gave the directive on Wednesday noting that the schools will resume their normal operations on Tuesday after the elections.
Day schools in Mombasa, Kakamega will be closed on Monday - CS Magoha
Day schools in Mombasa and Kakamega counties as well as five other areas are set to be closed on Monday, August 29 to allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct elections.
“We have agreed having consulted Mr Chebukati and Marjan Hussein Marjan that as far as the polling centers are concerned, we are happy to allow them to use our facilities in both primary and secondary schools but we have also agreed that the tallying centers which may require more than one day that they should be taking to our tertiary institutions,” he stated.
However, the CS highlighted that boarding schools will not be closed assuring that the pupils will be retained in schools.
“In terms of our children, because I don’t want them to miss any more time, we have also agreed as a government that the boarding schools shall not be closed or interfered with. Those that are polling centers, the children will remain in their boarding houses, in the fields and the libraries,” noted the CS.
The elections had been scheduled to take place on August 23, but IEBC was forced to postpone due to members of the National Tallying Centre being intimidated and harassed.
Aside from the two counties, elections set to take place in five other counties were postponed. The areas include:
- Member of National Assembly – Kitui Rural constituency (Kitui County), Kacheliba Constituency (West Pokot County), Pokot South constituency (West Pokot County) Rongai constituency (Nakuru County)
- Member of County Assembly Ward – Nyaki West (North Imenti Constituency - Meru County), Kwa Njenga (Embakasi South Constituency – Nairobi County)
