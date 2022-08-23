RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Day schools in Mombasa, Kakamega will be closed on Monday - CS Magoha

Irene Okere

Day schools in Mombasa and Kakamega counties as well as five other areas are set to be closed on Monday, August 29 to allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct elections.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha
Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha gave the directive on Wednesday noting that the schools will resume their normal operations on Tuesday after the elections.

We have agreed having consulted Mr Chebukati and Marjan Hussein Marjan that as far as the polling centers are concerned, we are happy to allow them to use our facilities in both primary and secondary schools but we have also agreed that the tallying centers which may require more than one day that they should be taking to our tertiary institutions,” he stated.

Education CS George Magoha
Education CS George Magoha Pulse Live Kenya

However, the CS highlighted that boarding schools will not be closed assuring that the pupils will be retained in schools.

READ:CS Magoha: What happens if Supreme Court orders repeat presidential election?

In terms of our children, because I don’t want them to miss any more time, we have also agreed as a government that the boarding schools shall not be closed or interfered with. Those that are polling centers, the children will remain in their boarding houses, in the fields and the libraries,” noted the CS.

The elections had been scheduled to take place on August 23, but IEBC was forced to postpone due to members of the National Tallying Centre being intimidated and harassed.

NAKURU, RIFT VALLEY, KENYA - 2022/08/09: A general view of Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission (IEBC) ballot boxes containing marked ballots at Kiamaina Secondary School polling station in Bahati Constituency. (Photo by James Wakibia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NAKURU, RIFT VALLEY, KENYA - 2022/08/09: A general view of Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission (IEBC) ballot boxes containing marked ballots at Kiamaina Secondary School polling station in Bahati Constituency. (Photo by James Wakibia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Aside from the two counties, elections set to take place in five other counties were postponed. The areas include:

  1. Member of National Assembly – Kitui Rural constituency (Kitui County), Kacheliba Constituency (West Pokot County), Pokot South constituency (West Pokot County) Rongai constituency (Nakuru County)
  2. Member of County Assembly Ward – Nyaki West (North Imenti Constituency - Meru County), Kwa Njenga (Embakasi South Constituency – Nairobi County)
Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why elite Kenyan soldiers are being sent to DRC

Why elite Kenyan soldiers are being sent to DRC

Day schools in Mombasa, Kakamega will be closed on Monday - CS Magoha

Day schools in Mombasa, Kakamega will be closed on Monday - CS Magoha

Ruto poaches Kivutha Kibwana from Azimio la Umoja coalition

Ruto poaches Kivutha Kibwana from Azimio la Umoja coalition

Residents of Kericho County sue UK Government

Residents of Kericho County sue UK Government

CS Eugene Wamalwa marks 19 years since Kijana Wamalwa's death

CS Eugene Wamalwa marks 19 years since Kijana Wamalwa's death

Police clarify on how IEBC official died, dismiss claims of murder

Police clarify on how IEBC official died, dismiss claims of murder

How elections were rigged - Jeremiah Kioni

How elections were rigged - Jeremiah Kioni

Raila lists 11 instances Chebukati allegedly broke the law

Raila lists 11 instances Chebukati allegedly broke the law

Wife of man who set himself on fire reveals husband's troubled past

Wife of man who set himself on fire reveals husband's troubled past

Trending

Kenyan lawyers and politicians (L to R): Senior Counsel James Orengo (Siaya Governor-elect), Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP), Prof. Kithure Kindiki (Kenya Kwanza Chief Agent) and Nelson Havi (2022 UDA MP candidate)

Top lawyers assembled by Azimio and Kenya Kwanza for Supreme Court petition on Ruto’s win

File image of DCI detectives at a crime scene in Kenya

Police reveal new information on death of IEBC Returning Officer

Chief Justice Martha Koome delivering judgement at the Supreme Court

Why Supreme Court changed venue of hearing Raila's presidential election petition

Hellen Wendy died after she drowned inside a swimming pool in Canada

Hellen Wendy's boyfriend reveals last moments they shared