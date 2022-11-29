DCI officers raid Nairobi alcohol distillery as staff flee & leave machines running

According to a report by the DCI, the detectives raided Bongo Enterprises Ltd, in partnership with officers attached to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Authorities seized over 5,000 stickers for an alcoholic drink identified as Bongo Vodka during an early morning raid led by detectives from the Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit.

Pulse Live Kenya

The police also recovered hundreds of counterfeited KRA stamps.

The distillery's workers fled hurriedly, upon finding out that the detectives were on the way, leaving the factory machines running.

“Today’s raid follows a recent directive by His Excellency President William Ruto to the police, to conduct intelligence-led operations targeting counterfeit goods, after it was discovered that crooked businessmen had devised ways of evading taxation” a statement by the DCI read.

Pulse Live Kenya

The DCI officers have launched a man hunt for the owners of the alcohol plant along the Njiru - Mwiki road.

President Ruto recently gave KRA a target of collecting over Sh4 trillion in tax revenue to finance the government’s operations.

He was speaking during service at Faith Evangelistic Ministry in Karen, Nairobi, on November 21, 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

“We must move our revenue collection from 14 per cent to 25 per cent. From Sh2.1 trillion to between Sh4 trillion and Sh5 trillion,” Ruto said.

During a meeting with the KRA on September 13, he set a revenue collection target of Sh3 trillion by the end of the next financial year and doubled it over the next five years.