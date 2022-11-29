RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI officers raid Nairobi alcohol distillery as staff flee & leave machines running

Denis Mwangi

The raid follows a recent directive by President William Ruto

DCI & KRA officers raid & shut down Bongo Enterprises distillery in Nairobi
DCI & KRA officers raid & shut down Bongo Enterprises distillery in Nairobi

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) shut down an alcoholic drinks manufacturer based in Njiru Town on Monday morning, November 28, 2022.

According to a report by the DCI, the detectives raided Bongo Enterprises Ltd, in partnership with officers attached to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Authorities seized over 5,000 stickers for an alcoholic drink identified as Bongo Vodka during an early morning raid led by detectives from the Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit.

DCI & KRA officers raid & shut down Bongo Enterprises distillery in Nairobi
DCI & KRA officers raid & shut down Bongo Enterprises distillery in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The police also recovered hundreds of counterfeited KRA stamps.

The distillery's workers fled hurriedly, upon finding out that the detectives were on the way, leaving the factory machines running.

Today’s raid follows a recent directive by His Excellency President William Ruto to the police, to conduct intelligence-led operations targeting counterfeit goods, after it was discovered that crooked businessmen had devised ways of evading taxation” a statement by the DCI read.

DCI & KRA officers raid & shut down Bongo Enterprises distillery in Nairobi
DCI & KRA officers raid & shut down Bongo Enterprises distillery in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The DCI officers have launched a man hunt for the owners of the alcohol plant along the Njiru - Mwiki road.

President Ruto recently gave KRA a target of collecting over Sh4 trillion in tax revenue to finance the government’s operations.

READ: Ruto warns MPs over alcohol consumption [Video]

He was speaking during service at Faith Evangelistic Ministry in Karen, Nairobi, on November 21, 2022.

DCI & KRA officers raid & shut down Bongo Enterprises distillery in Nairobi
DCI & KRA officers raid & shut down Bongo Enterprises distillery in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

We must move our revenue collection from 14 per cent to 25 per cent. From Sh2.1 trillion to between Sh4 trillion and Sh5 trillion,” Ruto said.

During a meeting with the KRA on September 13, he set a revenue collection target of Sh3 trillion by the end of the next financial year and doubled it over the next five years.

Ruto instructed KRA to close gaps in revenue collection, consider measures to broaden the tax base and approach taxpayers in a non-aggressive but forceful manner to enhance tax collection.

