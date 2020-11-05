The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has alerted members of the public on a well-organized online car selling scam.

According to a brief by the DCI, a three-man gang purporting to operate from Mombasa County as been defrauding unsuspecting car buyers online.

The gang includes a registered lawyer, one Moses Owino Angelo, and had allegedly placed adverts for cars on Jiji.co.ke, a platform which allows both verified and unverified sellers to post items for sale.

"Two people filed a complaint at DCI Kasarani of having been swindled after making payments for vehicles they had seen posted on an online market place, http://jiji.co.ke.

"One buyer reported he was led to a car yard on Nairobi's Ngong road to view a Toyota Probox. After making the full payment, he was abducted and dumped in the city centre. Another buyer paid a deposit through Mpesa for a Land Rover. The vehicle was never delivered," the report by DCI read in part.

How to Avoid being conned by car selling fraudsters online

While the authorities have asked anyone who may have fallen victim to these conmen to report their ordeal, it is better to be safe than sorry.

