Duncan Ochanda, one of Deputy President William Ruto's campaigners was on Tuesday arrested over the chaos which took place at Kenol, Murang'a County.

Mr Ochanda was apprehended by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers in Kibra, Nairobi County.

Reports indicate that the officers confronted the suspect at the famous DC grounds.

Also Read: DCI summons Ndindi Nyoro and Alice Wahome after Sunday chaos in Murang'a

Duncan Ochanda arrested by DCI over Kenol chaos which resulted in two deaths

Tanga Tanga MPs

The arrest was received with mix reactions. Tanga tanga MPs were among those who condemned the arrest.