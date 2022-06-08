RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI Kinoti's message to politicians mocking police officers academic qualifications

Amos Robi

Kinoti said officers may not have academic intelligence but have emotional intelligence

DCI George Kinoti
DCI George Kinoti

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti has urged politicians to respect police officers and not take the job they are doing lightly.

Speaking during the launch of the citizen on digital skills, Kinoti warned the politicians against using the academic qualifications of police officers to demean them questioning how the politicians could demean officers who put their lives on the line on their behalf.

“You’ve heard us being demeaned that we are academies dwarfs instead of celebrating our emotional intelligence. Why do you have to make fun of our academic qualifications?” Why do you provoke that officer taking care of you diligently? The same officer that is ready to give his life for you?” Kinoti retorted.

Kinoti’s sentiments come after Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala publicly ridiculed police officers saying the only qualification to be an officer was having two arms and feet.

DCI George Kinoti and ICT CS Joe Muchiri
DCI George Kinoti and ICT CS Joe Muchiri DCI George Kinoti Pulse Live Kenya

Senator Malala had claimed that the police service was a preserve of school dropouts and people without academic strengths.

The politician said that the NPS does not require highly skilled people because the job description is "unsophisticated."

"Provided they got two arms and legs, let them join the police service. A police service job only entails handling firearms, which doesn't need training. Let those who have passed their examinations go to universities as those who failed and dropped out join the police service," Malala said.

The senator however apologized for the sentiments saying his remarks were taken out of context and that the importance of the police could not be under estimated.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala
Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala Pulse Live Kenya

Malala’s comments led to him losing police protection after the National Police Service chairperson Eliud Kinuthia said police officers could not protect someone who did not appreciate their service.

"We know you Senator Malala. You must come and apologise properly to the police. We have agreed with the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai that you will continue moving around in Kakamega without security," said Kinuthia.

Amos Robi

