DCI break into Malala's Kakamega home as they look to arrest him [video]

Amos Robi

Malala is locked in the house as police mount a search around the compound

Former Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala’s home has been raided by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as they seek to arrest him.

The officers forced their way in by breaking the padlocks at the gates of his Milimani home in Kakamega at around mid-day with Malala said to be locked inside the house by the time the officers were raiding.

It is unclear why the officers are going after the senator who just lost the Kakamega gubernatorial race to Fernandes Barasa.

More to follow…

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

