The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI arrest notorious Nairobi 'mchele babe', reveal how victim lost Sh529K

Charles Ouma

DCI caution Kenyans after arresting notorious Nairobi Mchele babe

Kilimani Police station where the suspect identified as Consolata Nyangai is being held
Kilimani Police station where the suspect identified as Consolata Nyangai is being held

Detectives in Nairobi have arrested a woman believed to be a notorious for stupefying male revelers at entertainment spots within the city before robbing them.

Recommended articles

The female suspect identified as Consolata Nyangai was arrested following days of investigations into a report filed by a Chadian national is among her latest victims.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Nyangai stupefied the Chadian national after a night of merry-making which saw them party at various clubs in the city.

According to the DCI, the foreigner visited Gemini and Quiver's clubs to sample Nairobi’s vibrant nightlife.

ADVERTISEMENT

He returned to his residences in Spring Gardens Apartments in the company of his Nyangai who, unknown to him, was simply at work and had ill intentions.

"The victim alleged to have retreated to his residence located at Spring Gardens Apartments in the company of his catch, Consolata, having downed several shots of their choice frothy waters," the DCI said in a statement on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

Nyangai is suspected of stupefying her victim before carting away several valuables, including 4,000 in dollar notes (Sh,519,000), Sh.10,000, a Samsung S20 and a Corn C105 phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detectives at Kilimani Police Station quickly swung into action, and made a breakthrough after days of pain-stalking investigations.

Nyangai was trailed to Hunters area in Kasarani where she was arrested with the victim positively identifying phones that had been stolen from him days earlier.

READ: 3 men rescued from hungry 'mchele babes' at Kamakis

Police also found new electronics, complete with receipts indicating that they had been purchased after the incident and leading police to believe that she used the proceeds of her activities to purchase the electronics.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Also notable around Consolata's base was a newly purchased 75" Samsung TV worth Sh107,000 as per the receipts, and a Ramtons cooker worth Sh55,000. The items, both which were purchased after the incident, are believed to be proceeds of crime," added the statement.

Kilimani Police station where the suspect identified as Consolata Nyangai is being held
Kilimani Police station where the suspect identified as Consolata Nyangai is being held Kilimani Police station where the suspect identified as Consolata Nyangai is being held Pulse Live Kenya

Two national identity cards, one Kenyan and one Ugandan, all bearing the suspect’s image were recovered during the raid.

The suspect is in police custody for processing and arraignment in court with detectives also working to resolve the puzzle of her identity given the national identity cards found in her possession.

READ: Citizen TV reporter goes undercover inside Nairobi's 'mchele' operation [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

DCI cautioned the public to stay vigilant, particularly in social settings, as criminal activities continue to rise in urban areas as we approach the festive season.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DCI arrest notorious Nairobi 'mchele babe', reveal how victim lost Sh529K

DCI arrest notorious Nairobi 'mchele babe', reveal how victim lost Sh529K

Meg Whitman: Why I resigned as U.S Ambassador to Kenya, corruption & my legacy

Meg Whitman: Why I resigned as U.S Ambassador to Kenya, corruption & my legacy

Gachagua's weighty message after being snubbed at Embu event graced by Ruto & Uhuru

Gachagua's weighty message after being snubbed at Embu event graced by Ruto & Uhuru

Nairobi woman reported missing by partner found in her husband’s house

Nairobi woman reported missing by partner found in her husband’s house

Watch Embu residents express displeasure during President Ruto’s speech

Watch Embu residents express displeasure during President Ruto’s speech

What Uhuru told Ruto & Gachagua when they met in Embu today

What Uhuru told Ruto & Gachagua when they met in Embu today

Kenya's pivotal role at COP29 & Kenya Climate Change and Health Strategy 2024-2029

Kenya's pivotal role at COP29 & Kenya Climate Change and Health Strategy 2024-2029

Ruto, Uhuru, Gachagua & Kindiki meet for the first at public event

Ruto, Uhuru, Gachagua & Kindiki meet for the first at public event

Profile of Raila's sister appointed by Ruto to plum government job

Profile of Raila's sister appointed by Ruto to plum government job

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The administration Block at Shiners Boys High School. A KCSE candidate at the institution was stabbed to death by a colleague, with police launching a manhunt for the suspect who fled into hiding

KCSE candidate stabbed to death by colleague at Shiners Boys High School

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

High Court vindicated me - Gachagua celebrates ruling despite impeachment

Photos from the Annual Disciplined Forces Shoot, 2024

DCI sharpshooters dominate KDF, GSU, teams in fierce competition [Photos]

A stock photo of a person in hospital

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF