DCI arrest notorious Nairobi 'mchele babe', reveal how victim lost Sh529K

The female suspect identified as Consolata Nyangai was arrested following days of investigations into a report filed by a Chadian national is among her latest victims.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Nyangai stupefied the Chadian national after a night of merry-making which saw them party at various clubs in the city.

According to the DCI, the foreigner visited Gemini and Quiver's clubs to sample Nairobi’s vibrant nightlife.

A stupefied host, missing cash and valuables

He returned to his residences in Spring Gardens Apartments in the company of his Nyangai who, unknown to him, was simply at work and had ill intentions.

"The victim alleged to have retreated to his residence located at Spring Gardens Apartments in the company of his catch, Consolata, having downed several shots of their choice frothy waters," the DCI said in a statement on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

Nyangai is suspected of stupefying her victim before carting away several valuables, including 4,000 in dollar notes (Sh,519,000), Sh.10,000, a Samsung S20 and a Corn C105 phone.

Detectives at Kilimani Police Station quickly swung into action, and made a breakthrough after days of pain-stalking investigations.

Items recovered during police raid

Nyangai was trailed to Hunters area in Kasarani where she was arrested with the victim positively identifying phones that had been stolen from him days earlier.

Police also found new electronics, complete with receipts indicating that they had been purchased after the incident and leading police to believe that she used the proceeds of her activities to purchase the electronics.

"Also notable around Consolata's base was a newly purchased 75" Samsung TV worth Sh107,000 as per the receipts, and a Ramtons cooker worth Sh55,000. The items, both which were purchased after the incident, are believed to be proceeds of crime," added the statement.

Kilimani Police station where the suspect identified as Consolata Nyangai is being held Pulse Live Kenya

Two national identity cards, one Kenyan and one Ugandan, all bearing the suspect’s image were recovered during the raid.

The suspect is in police custody for processing and arraignment in court with detectives also working to resolve the puzzle of her identity given the national identity cards found in her possession.

