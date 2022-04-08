RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

2 gang members gunned down in Kayole

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

DCI intercepted the two during the mugging of a middle-aged man at night

File image of police at the scene of crime
File image of police at the scene of crime

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has reported the elimination of two criminals believed to have been part of a six-member gang operating in Nairobi's Kayole Estate.

Recommended articles

The two had attacked a middle-aged man in Njiru - a neighbourhood near Kayole - when the police swooped in and they attempted to evade arrest.

According to the police report, the suspects knifed and injured the victim and had gotten away from the scene before members of the public raised alarm.

"Luckily, two officers based at Soweto police station who were on foot patrol responded to the distress calls on time... The thugs immediately opened fire sending the officers on prone position, as they responded to the provocation in equal measure," the DCI report read in part.

Police now say that the four suspects who fled the scene sustained gunshot injuries and are in possession of one firearm and a bloodstained knife.

"The officers assisted by members of the public helped the injured man to a city hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. Meanwhile the bodies of the thugs were moved to the city mortuary pending identification.

"Detectives based in Kayole are looking for the four suspects who escaped and are advising them to denounce crime before what befell the Katombi gang in nearby Mathare, is visited on them," the DCI threatened.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tabitha Karanja adopts Keroche as her official name

Tabitha Karanja adopts Keroche as her official name

NCIC blacklists 21 words ahead of 2022 General Elections [List]

NCIC blacklists 21 words ahead of 2022 General Elections [List]

EAC member states unveil new map

EAC member states unveil new map

45,724 teenage pregnancies recorded in January, February

45,724 teenage pregnancies recorded in January, February

Update: 100 million litres of super petrol dock in Mombasa

Update: 100 million litres of super petrol dock in Mombasa

Kenya abstains in vote to remove Russia from Human Rights Council

Kenya abstains in vote to remove Russia from Human Rights Council

Raila's quick move after 8 parties threatened to quit Azimio-One Kenya

Raila's quick move after 8 parties threatened to quit Azimio-One Kenya

2 gang members gunned down in Kayole

2 gang members gunned down in Kayole

Turkana County apologises after death of 3 Ugandans

Turkana County apologises after death of 3 Ugandans

Trending

Matiang'i reacts to stoning of Raila's chopper in Eldoret

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i speaking to the media during a past address.

17 face life imprisonment if found guilty of attempting to kill Raila

Among the charges preferred against the 17 include attempted murder, incitement to violence, malicious damage to property and disturbance of peace. (Photo by Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group)

Kenyans celebrate Albert Ouma who said Raila is being controlled

ODM party leader Raila Odinga following Supreme Court proceedings during delivery of the BBI verdict on March 31, 2022

Kenyan security guards in Qatar complain of forced labour

A mask-clad passenger shows his phone to a security guard at the Doha Metro, to show a green status (signifying an all-clear from coronavirus) on the Ehteraz smartphone app upon entering a station in Qatar's capital on September 1, 2020. Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)