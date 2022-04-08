2 gang members gunned down in Kayole

The two had attacked a middle-aged man in Njiru - a neighbourhood near Kayole - when the police swooped in and they attempted to evade arrest.

According to the police report, the suspects knifed and injured the victim and had gotten away from the scene before members of the public raised alarm.

"Luckily, two officers based at Soweto police station who were on foot patrol responded to the distress calls on time... The thugs immediately opened fire sending the officers on prone position, as they responded to the provocation in equal measure," the DCI report read in part.

Police now say that the four suspects who fled the scene sustained gunshot injuries and are in possession of one firearm and a bloodstained knife.

"The officers assisted by members of the public helped the injured man to a city hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. Meanwhile the bodies of the thugs were moved to the city mortuary pending identification.