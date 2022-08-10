Didmus Barasa flees the country after DCI escalates manhunt

Ondoro said that police officers had launched a manhunt and suspected that Barasa fled the country using a motorbike.

“We suspect he took a motorcycle towards Uganda but we will get him. He is yet to be arrested,” he told the media.

According to Bungoma Police Commander Francis Kooli the MP is the main suspect in the shooting incident.

Pulse Live Kenya

He added that the politician was unreachable on his phone after it was switched off.

“We tried to call him several times and finally he switched off his phone. We have not arrested him, I can confirm but I want to take this opportunity to say that Didmus Barasa remains our main suspect until when he avails himself so that we get his version of the story,” the Bungoma Police Commander said.

He added that the MP’s statement would determine the trajectory of the investigations.

According to the police report, Barasa allegedly shot his rival Brian Khaemba’s aide after an altercation in Bungoma county.

A police incident report states that Khaemba arrived at the Chebukwabi polling station to observe the vote counting accompanied by his security guard.

The two politicians ran into each other and an altercation ensued after which Khaemba attempted to leave.

“Barasa followed him in the company of four men and ordered them not to allow him (Khaemba) to leave the place but Khaemba's driver Joshua Nasokho defied the order and ignited the vehicle,” Bungoma head of DCI said.