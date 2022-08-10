RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Didmus Barasa flees the country after DCI escalates manhunt

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The MP has been given 24 hours to surrender after being declared the main suspect in the shooting

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa
Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa

Bungoma head of DCI Joseph Ondoro has said that Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa may have escaped into Uganda after following the shooting of one of his competitor’s aides.

Recommended articles

Read Also

Ondoro said that police officers had launched a manhunt and suspected that Barasa fled the country using a motorbike.

We suspect he took a motorcycle towards Uganda but we will get him. He is yet to be arrested,” he told the media.

According to Bungoma Police Commander Francis Kooli the MP is the main suspect in the shooting incident.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa
Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa Pulse Live Kenya

He added that the politician was unreachable on his phone after it was switched off.

We tried to call him several times and finally he switched off his phone. We have not arrested him, I can confirm but I want to take this opportunity to say that Didmus Barasa remains our main suspect until when he avails himself so that we get his version of the story,” the Bungoma Police Commander said.

He added that the MP’s statement would determine the trajectory of the investigations.

According to the police report, Barasa allegedly shot his rival Brian Khaemba’s aide after an altercation in Bungoma county.

A police incident report states that Khaemba arrived at the Chebukwabi polling station to observe the vote counting accompanied by his security guard.

The two politicians ran into each other and an altercation ensued after which Khaemba attempted to leave.

Barasa followed him in the company of four men and ordered them not to allow him (Khaemba) to leave the place but Khaemba's driver Joshua Nasokho defied the order and ignited the vehicle,” Bungoma head of DCI said.

At that point, Barasa allegedly pulled a gun and discharged it at Brian Olunga, Khaemba's assistant.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Embakasi West MP George Theuri concedes defeat, congratulates opponent

Embakasi West MP George Theuri concedes defeat, congratulates opponent

CS Magoha postpones re-opening of schools

CS Magoha postpones re-opening of schools

Didmus Barasa flees the country after DCI escalates manhunt

Didmus Barasa flees the country after DCI escalates manhunt

How many votes Raila got at Ruto, Uhuru & Karua's polling stations

How many votes Raila got at Ruto, Uhuru & Karua's polling stations

Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat

Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

Kenya's General Election from the eyes of a 65-year-old man

Kenya's General Election from the eyes of a 65-year-old man

IEBC chairperson breaks down how winners of election will be declared

IEBC chairperson breaks down how winners of election will be declared

Police demand MP Didmus Barasa's surrender after shooting incident

Police demand MP Didmus Barasa's surrender after shooting incident

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

Police officers in Nakuru have arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, leader of the dreaded Confirm criminal gang.

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

IEBC settle saga with Police and DCI

4 IEBC officials sacked after secret meeting with politicians

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa

Police demand MP Didmus Barasa's surrender after shooting incident