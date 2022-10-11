RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sh1.5M church heist: How suspect escaped capture by CCTV cameras

Denis Mwangi

Church members were split, with some cursing the suspect, while others said he should be forgiven if he resurfaces and repents for his sins.

ACK All Saints Church in Mountain View, Kangemi
ACK All Saints Church in Mountain View, Kangemi

Detectives based at Kangemi Police Station in Dagoretti, have launched a man hunt for a suspect who broke into ACK All Saints Mountain View Church and made away with over Sh1.5 million.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said, in a statement, that the money was in a drawer at the church’s altar.

Authorities suspect that the caretaker of the premises had made away with the money raised on Sunday, October 9, 2022, for the development of the church.

ACK All Saints Church in Mountain View, Kangemi
ACK All Saints Church in Mountain View, Kangemi Pulse Live Kenya

One of the church’s elders, John Wainanina, went to collect the money on Monday accompanied by Elizabeth Njoki, the treasurer but was surprised to find the doors ajar.

After a closer look at the Lord’s table where bread and wine are consecrated, they were shocked to find it ransacked and the money that had been kept in a drawer beneath the altar missing!” the DCI said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations showed that the church's caretaker, George Mburu, had also disappeared.

Police suspect he tampered with the church’s power and disabled the CCTV cameras before stealing the money.

Shocked members of the church who reside in the area gathered around the scene, conversing in low tones as they tried to come to terms with the theft.

A number of them were heard cursing the suspect, while others said he should be forgiven if he resurfaces and repents for his sins.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

