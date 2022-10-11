Sh1.5M church heist: How suspect escaped capture by CCTV cameras

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said, in a statement, that the money was in a drawer at the church’s altar.

Authorities suspect that the caretaker of the premises had made away with the money raised on Sunday, October 9, 2022, for the development of the church.

One of the church’s elders, John Wainanina, went to collect the money on Monday accompanied by Elizabeth Njoki, the treasurer but was surprised to find the doors ajar.

“ After a closer look at the Lord’s table where bread and wine are consecrated, they were shocked to find it ransacked and the money that had been kept in a drawer beneath the altar missing!” the DCI said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations showed that the church's caretaker, George Mburu, had also disappeared.

Police suspect he tampered with the church’s power and disabled the CCTV cameras before stealing the money.

Shocked members of the church who reside in the area gathered around the scene, conversing in low tones as they tried to come to terms with the theft.