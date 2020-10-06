The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has identified a body retrieved from River Sagana six days ago as that of former Ragati Tea Factory director Wilfred Murigu.

According to investigators, the body may have been dumped in the river after the man was murdered.

Murigu had been reported missing prior to the discovery of his remains.

Also Read: DCI summons Ndindi Nyoro and Alice Wahome after Sunday chaos in Murang'a

Mathira East DCI chief detective Nicholas Mutinda confirmed that a vehicle belonging to the deceased was found abandoned at Gatiki bridge along Karatina-Mukurweini road.

Officer Mutinda revealed that the deceased's personal documents and ATMs were all intact, pointing to a ossible murder.

Details remain scanty on whether the former director was involved in any deals gone bad.

River Sagana

Lamu

In an unrelated incident, the body of a 19-year-old high school student who drowned in the Indian Ocean over the weekend was retrieved.

Mpeketoni OCPD Harrison Njuguna confirmed that Anthony Kang'ethe's body drifted to the shore adding that a 14-year-old who is also suspected of drowning was yet to be found.

"This was after a search mission that was launched on Sunday evening. Another student is yet to be found. The two were with a group of colleagues at the beach for a swimming expedition before things turned awry. Divers are still at the scene of the incident searching for the other missing student," Njuguna conveyed.