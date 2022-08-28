RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

15-year-old girl gives confesses to murdering her 3 siblings, cousin

Charles Ouma

In a confession by the minor at Kikuyu Police station, the suspect confessed to detectives how she murdered her kin aged 15 months, 5 years and 7 years-DCI

File image of DCI detectives at a crime scene in Kenya
File image of DCI detectives at a crime scene in Kenya

Police in Kikuyu are holding a 15-year-old girl who gave a chilling confession on how she murdered three siblings and a cousin.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detailed that the form one student committed the murders which she confessed to between February and July 2021.

The minor who is in police custody confessed to murdering her three siblings aged 15 months, 5 years and 7 years as well as her cousin aged 20 months at Gathiga village, Kabete.

“Detectives based in Kiambu county are investigating a shocking incident where a form one student murdered her 3 siblings and a cousin in the past one year.

In a confession by the minor at Kikuyu Police station, the suspect confessed to detectives how she murdered her kin aged 15 months, 5 years and 7 years between February and July 2021,” stated the DCI in a statement.

Crime scene
Crime scene Pulse Live Uganda

READ: Teen stabs neighbours 27 times for not supporting father’s parliamentary bid

The 15-year-old girl confessed that she drowned her cousin in a well last month with police commencing investigations following the confession.

“She also confessed to have murdered her cousin who was 20 months old, at Gathiga village, Kabete sub county, by drowning him in a well in their compound sometimes last month," added the DCI.

The matter was brought to the attention of sleuths by the suspect’s father who walked into Kikuyu Police Station and filed a report accusing the form one student of murdering his children.

Upon interrogation by police officers, the juvenile confessed to the murders.

“Earlier today, the girl’s devastated father walked to Kikuyu police station and filled a report against the 15-year-old girl whom he accused of killing his three children.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Doctors reveal cause of IEBC official's mysterious death

The juvenile admitted to having committed the murders, before Kikuyu sub-county children’s officer. She is currently in custody at Kikuyu Police station as detectives process her for arraignment.” Concluded the statement.

