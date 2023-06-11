The sports category has moved to a new website.


DCI launches manhunt for suspect who stole Sh4M from foreign couple

Charles Ouma

The suspect was part of a five-man gang that posed as police officers and intercepted the couple at Juja, making away with the cash.




The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched a manhunt for the suspect behind a daring robbery in which a Chinese couple lost Sh4 million shortly after withdrawing the money from a local bank.

A statement released by the DCI indicates that the suspect was part of a five-man gang that dressed in police uniform and intercepted the couple that was heading to Kiahuria in Juja.

“Detectives based in Juja are looking for the suspect whose image appears below, following a robbery incident that occurred yesterday evening in Juja, Kiambu County.

"The suspect was part of a five-man gang that included three men dressed in police uniform, who intercepted a vehicle carrying a Chinese couple before making away with Sh4 million." Reads a statement released by the DCI.

35 witnesses lined up for inquest on Jeff Mwathi's death




Vehicle intercepted minutes after withdrawing cash

DCI revealed that the gang used a white Toyota Axio bearing the registration number, KDD189P.

“The couple had withdrawn the cash from a bank at Chiromo in Nairobi, before heading to Kiahuria in Juja where they operate a quarry.

"But as they were driving along Bob Haris road, a white Toyota Axio registration number KDD 189P intercepted their vehicle before the five thugs jumped out of the car and forcefully gained entry into their vehicle, making away with the cash.” Added the statement in part.

A photo of the suspect was shared alongside the statement with DCI appealing to anyone with any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect detectives through the #FichuakwaDCI hotline number 0800 722 203.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.



