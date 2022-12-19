ADVERTISEMENT
How Sugoi man scammed Kenyans under Gachagua impersonation

Amos Robi

Collins Kipleting promised God’s blessings to those who would heed his appeal

Collins Kipleting Serem

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has nabbed a Sugoi man who impersonated Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and obtained money fraudulently.

Collins Kipleting Serem alias Rengstar, a benga singer from Sugoi ran a fake Facebook account bearing the Deputy President’s name and scammed unwary citizens claiming he was raising funds to feed the hungry.

READ: DCI responds to story of ex-KDF soldier who was locked up for 1 year

“The suspect published a pay bill number connected to an account at Eldoret’s Standard Chartered bank and appealed to his over 14K followers to come together and raise funds for the victims of hunger, promising God’s blessings to those who would heed the appeal,” the DCI said.

Besides extorting money, the 22-year-old also gave misleading information about the government. In one post he announced the appointment of a former nominated member of parliament Wilson Sossion as the Teacher Services Commission (TSC) chief executive officer (CEO), which was false.

Moses Mwenda Karoti KDF impersonator arrested in Garissa
Moses Mwenda Karoti KDF impersonator arrested in Garissa KDF impersonator arrested in Garissa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Police trainee in trouble for slapping, cutting senior with slasher

Detectives attached to the office of the deputy president launched a manhunt for the suspect who is in custody awaiting arraignment in court.

The arrest of Kiplemt comes a day police arrested after a 33-year-old man who impersonated a Kenya Defence Forces Soldier in Garissa.

Moses Mwenda Karoti circulated a videotape on social media while dressed in military fatigues. A search conducted after his arrest led to the recovery of the military uniform. The suspect was later handed over to Anti Terror detectives for further interrogation.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

