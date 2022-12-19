How Sugoi man scammed Kenyans under Gachagua impersonation

Collins Kipleting Serem alias Rengstar, a benga singer from Sugoi ran a fake Facebook account bearing the Deputy President’s name and scammed unwary citizens claiming he was raising funds to feed the hungry.

“The suspect published a pay bill number connected to an account at Eldoret’s Standard Chartered bank and appealed to his over 14K followers to come together and raise funds for the victims of hunger, promising God’s blessings to those who would heed the appeal,” the DCI said.

Besides extorting money, the 22-year-old also gave misleading information about the government. In one post he announced the appointment of a former nominated member of parliament Wilson Sossion as the Teacher Services Commission (TSC) chief executive officer (CEO), which was false.

KDF impersonator arrested in Garissa Pulse Live Kenya

Detectives attached to the office of the deputy president launched a manhunt for the suspect who is in custody awaiting arraignment in court.

The arrest of Kiplemt comes a day police arrested after a 33-year-old man who impersonated a Kenya Defence Forces Soldier in Garissa.