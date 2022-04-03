RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI names Sudi, Kositany, Kiplagat in stoning of Raila's chopper

Miriam Mwende

Preliminary investigations indicate that the chaos was organized and coordinated - DCI

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Soy MP Caleb Kositany and Uasin Gishu Speaker David Kiplagat

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has named the prime suspects in what has now been termed as an organised act of vandalism.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Soy MP Caleb Kositany and Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat have been accused of organising youth to stone a helicopter which ferried former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to Iten on Friday.

In a statement following the arrest of 17 suspects, DCI stated: "Preliminary investigations indicate that the chaos was organized and coordinated by; Caleb Kositany, Oscar Sudi, David Kiplagat.

"In view of the foregoing, the two legislators and County Assembly Speaker have pursuant to Section 52 of the National Police Service Act 2011, been summoned to appear in person before the Rift Valley DCI Regional coordinator on [Sunday] April 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for further investigations into their involvement in the incident," read the summons by DCI.

More to follow...

Miriam Mwende

