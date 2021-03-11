The High Court on Thursday ruled that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) illegally obtained evidence against blogger Cyprian Nyakundi.

High Court Judge, Justice Anthony Mrima in the ruling said the evidence in the Sh17. 5 million extortion case involving Victoria Commercial Bank, was inadmissible before the court.

In the case, Nyakundi and his co-accused Emmanuel Nyamweya are alleged to have received a down payment of Sh1 million, in order to pull down defamatory information published on their website.

Cyprian Nyakundi and his co-accused were arrested in 2020 and the said money which would be used as evidence was recovered following investigations.