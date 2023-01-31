ADVERTISEMENT
DCI officers ambush thugs to save kidnapped university girl

Amos Robi

The thugs put up a fight but were taken down by the officers who had been tracking them

Officers from the Anti-terror Police Unit stand guard at the DCI National Forensic Lab
Officers from the Anti-terror Police Unit stand guard at the DCI National Forensic Lab

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday, January 30, rescued a female Egerton university student who had gone missing for five days.

A statement from DCI on Tuesday, January 31, indicated that the student was abducted by three men in Kabarak, Nakuru County and taken to an unknown location where she was being held hostage.

The DCI revealed that Daisy Chebet Barno's kidnapping was hatched by her friend who wanted to extort money from her parents.

On Thursday, Barno was invited for a late lunch by Mwende’s boyfriend Simon Akuteka, 39, who lives with his wife in Rwanda.

"After being convinced that Mwende would be joining them later, she obliged and got into Akuteka's car, which detectives later learnt belonged to a car hire agent based in Nairobi," DCI said.

Faith Mwende
Faith Mwende
Faith Mwende's accomplices
Faith Mwende's accomplices

Akuteka is said to have driven towards Kabarak, to supposedly pick up a parcel. However, along the way, he stopped the car and two men got into the vehicle.

They then informed Barno that she had been kidnapped and proceeded to demand a ransom of Sh600,000 from her family.

The DCI said they drove to Ruiru, around OJ restaurant where they rented a two-bedroom air bnb and locked Barno in one of the rooms.

Unknown to the kidnappers, detectives who had received a distress call from Daisy’s family were closely monitoring their movements as they operated between Thika, Murang’a, Kajiado and Ruiru during the day, in a bid to outwit the officers.

But the sleuths based at the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau went after the four with the stealth of a leopard and finally pounced on them last night at the apartment.

Faith Mwende's accomplices
Faith Mwende's accomplices
Faith Mwende's accomplices
Faith Mwende's accomplices Pulse Live Kenya

A brief altercation ensued as the sleuths introduced themselves to the thugs, after they defied orders to surrender and engaged the officers in a fistfight.

The officers however outsmarted the suspects and rescued Barno as they apprehended the kidnappers.

Amos Robi

