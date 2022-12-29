'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi

The detectives had received a tip about the gang's activities through a hotline earlier in the evening.

The DCI said the criminals were attacking and endangering pedestrians on Mariakani road with no regard for the consequences of their actions.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to a statement from the DCI, the gangsters were intercepted by police but refused to surrender and instead turned on the detectives.

The officers opened fire and a shootout ensued. The gunfire was heard by nearby residents and the detectives eventually chased the remaining two suspects into the Marigu~ini slums.

“Sounds of deafening gunfire reverberated in the air, rat-a-tat-tat-tat!!! as the undercover sleuths silenced the armed thugs in retaliation after they defied orders to surrender and turned against our men.

“The shootout was followed by the whoosh of a speeding Subaru ya Mambaru flying past the estate, as the detectives went after the remaining two suspects who slipped into the dimly lit alleys of Marigu~ini slums, their bodies riddled with bullet holes,” a statement from the DCI read.

When the scene was investigated, the detectives found the body of one of the gangsters, along with a homemade firearm and a communication device disguised as a police walkie-talkie.

Officers from the Forensic Crime Scene Investigations unit recorded the scene and the body was taken to a city morgue for an autopsy.

The police have identified the gangster who was killed as Stanley, also known as "Untouchable."

A search is ongoing for the rest of the gang members and patrols have been increased in the area to ensure a peaceful holiday season for the city's residents.

Earlier in December, the Ministry of Interior announced that police would be increasing their surveillance efforts in order to ensure the safety and security of Kenyans.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki directed security personnel in the country to use necessary force to protect the lives and property of Kenyans.