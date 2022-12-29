ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

DCI: The shootout was followed by the whoosh of a speeding Subaru ya Mambaru flying past the estate

File image of a police vehicle
File image of a police vehicle

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Makadara engaged in a shootout with three armed gangsters who were on a robbery mission on Wednesday evening, December 28, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The detectives had received a tip about the gang's activities through a hotline earlier in the evening.

The DCI said the criminals were attacking and endangering pedestrians on Mariakani road with no regard for the consequences of their actions.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

According to a statement from the DCI, the gangsters were intercepted by police but refused to surrender and instead turned on the detectives.

The officers opened fire and a shootout ensued. The gunfire was heard by nearby residents and the detectives eventually chased the remaining two suspects into the Marigu~ini slums.

Sounds of deafening gunfire reverberated in the air, rat-a-tat-tat-tat!!! as the undercover sleuths silenced the armed thugs in retaliation after they defied orders to surrender and turned against our men.

The shootout was followed by the whoosh of a speeding Subaru ya Mambaru flying past the estate, as the detectives went after the remaining two suspects who slipped into the dimly lit alleys of Marigu~ini slums, their bodies riddled with bullet holes,” a statement from the DCI read.

When the scene was investigated, the detectives found the body of one of the gangsters, along with a homemade firearm and a communication device disguised as a police walkie-talkie.

Officers from the Forensic Crime Scene Investigations unit recorded the scene and the body was taken to a city morgue for an autopsy.

The police have identified the gangster who was killed as Stanley, also known as "Untouchable."

A search is ongoing for the rest of the gang members and patrols have been increased in the area to ensure a peaceful holiday season for the city's residents.

Earlier in December, the Ministry of Interior announced that police would be increasing their surveillance efforts in order to ensure the safety and security of Kenyans.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki directed security personnel in the country to use necessary force to protect the lives and property of Kenyans.

Kindiki reiterated that the government would not negotiate with any criminals or gangs terrorizing people and vowed that they would be dealt with firmly.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi

'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi

Legislator loses Sh941,000 from bank account, 2 arrested

Legislator loses Sh941,000 from bank account, 2 arrested

Uhuru didn't betray me - Raila clears the air

Uhuru didn't betray me - Raila clears the air

Why Senate is convening for a special sitting before the year ends

Why Senate is convening for a special sitting before the year ends

UDA MCAs give Sakaja ultimatum

UDA MCAs give Sakaja ultimatum

Raila: Chebukati should be prosecuted & jailed

Raila: Chebukati should be prosecuted & jailed

Body of rider filmed crossing flooded river retrieved

Body of rider filmed crossing flooded river retrieved

Update: Modern Coast bus management speaks on cause of Kisii accident

Update: Modern Coast bus management speaks on cause of Kisii accident

Raila trashes Ruto's proposed constitutional amendments

Raila trashes Ruto's proposed constitutional amendments

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Moi DEB Primary School headteacher Kevin Wanyama

Headteacher in denial over son’s 334 marks, calls for investigations

Actor Gibson Gathu

Vioja Mahakamani actor Gibson Gathu dies

Standard Media Group journalist Moses Okiror Omusolo

Standard Media journalist murdered

A boda boda operator in Narok was swept away by floods as he tried to navigate on December 25, 2022

Body of rider filmed crossing flooded river retrieved