Dramatic heist leaves hijackers with 'severely perforated hindquarters'

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said that the robbers, who were travelling in a Toyota Probox, overtook the lorry and attempted to block it from the front.

The thugs’ vehicle swerved dangerously from left to right and ultimately managed to force the lorry driver to come to a halt in the Kamandura area.

“The machete-wielding trio then menacingly beckoned the driver of the lorry to surrender. Confronted with the choice of swerving on the other side of the road and driving off or delivering himself into the arms of the robbers, the driver chose the latter. But not without a fight,” a statement from the DCI said.

The victim, identified as Remson Mwaura, jumped from the cabin and rained blows and kicks on the two thugs before the third robber came to their rescue.

He was met with the same brutal force, as the lorry driver sent him underneath the lorry’s belly.

Unfortunately, Mwaura suffered a stab in his right leg during the fight and fled towards a nearby fuel station, where attendants helped him contact the police.

“All Mwaura remembered hearing them say as he sprinted for dear life was ‘Kari Kiguruki!’ (have we encountered a madman?),” the DCI statement read.

The thugs sped off with their captured lorry, but by the time they got to Murungeti Town in Kiambu County, detectives from Tigoni DCI were already waiting for them by the road.

The detectives intercepted the lorry and flagged it down, but the thugs failed to stop and disembarked from the speeding lorry, leaving it to land in a ditch.

Officers dashed to avoid the lorry, opened fire on the escaping thugs and managed to arrest one of the suspects.

“The rest escaped the onslaught into darkness but with severely perforated hindquarters. The arrested suspect is currently in custody and being processed for arraignment to answer to charges of robbery with violence,” the DCI said.

Detectives are in pursuit of the remaining two suspects who escaped with gunshot injuries.