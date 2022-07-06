Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have linked a Jericho Pistol Serial Number KE KP44330654 to the loss of over Sh10 million from mobile money agents in Nairobi among other crimes.
DCI recovers pistol used to rob over Sh10 million, three suspects shot dead
DCI's heavy investment in technology has helped trace the firearm to a string of robberies that began in 2019, when the gun was first stolen from a police officer.
According to a statement from the DCI on Wednesday, the agency’s heavy investment in technology has helped trace the firearm to a string of robberies that began on June 20, 2019, when the gun was first stolen from a police officer.
The officer attached to Riruta Police Station was found lying motionless in Parklands having been the victim of the notorious mchele gang. The officer was rescued and rushed to the hospital but the firearm was missing.
According to intelligence reports gathered by detectives based at the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, the firearm was then hired to gangsters operating from Kayole, who for the past three years have terrorized over 30 MPESA agents in the city.
“Since its disappearance, the firearm has been the cause of untold suffering to city residents. It has been used to commit 28 robbery with violence incidents in Kasarani, Makadara, Kayole, Kamukunji, Dandora, Buruburu, Ruai, Kikuyu, Embakasi and Karatina,” the DCI reported.
Police officers have also fallen victim as some continue to nurse gunshot wounds traced to the same gun.
Detectives based at the DCI Forensic Ballistics Unit were able to trace the different crimes across the country to the gun with the help of advanced technology.
“Using the firearm, the gang made away with over 10 million shillings from MPESA agents alone,” the statement continued.
According to investigators, three thugs belonging to the gang that had been using the weapon were fatally wounded when the gun was recovered.
Inside DCI's new National Forensic Lab
the forensic laboratory is a world-class facility that has equipment worth over Sh2 billion.
It is expected to enhance Kenya’s capacity to apply modern investigative techniques and cutting-edge science to law enforcement.
“These are scientific options that detectives pursue to understand and unravel many forms of crimes, especially homicides and violence-based crimes, frauds of deception and related crimes, computer and cyber-based crimes such as crimes committed through telephony and internet, terrorism, amongst many other misdeeds.
“To unravel crimes forensically is a painstaking and expensive endeavour. It takes the best of brains there could be that can notice the slightest deviation from what is just,” read an excerpt from a statement by the National Police Service.
