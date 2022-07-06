DCI recovers pistol used to rob over Sh10 million, three suspects shot dead

According to a statement from the DCI on Wednesday, the agency’s heavy investment in technology has helped trace the firearm to a string of robberies that began on June 20, 2019, when the gun was first stolen from a police officer.

The officer attached to Riruta Police Station was found lying motionless in Parklands having been the victim of the notorious mchele gang. The officer was rescued and rushed to the hospital but the firearm was missing.

According to intelligence reports gathered by detectives based at the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, the firearm was then hired to gangsters operating from Kayole, who for the past three years have terrorized over 30 MPESA agents in the city.

“Since its disappearance, the firearm has been the cause of untold suffering to city residents. It has been used to commit 28 robbery with violence incidents in Kasarani, Makadara, Kayole, Kamukunji, Dandora, Buruburu, Ruai, Kikuyu, Embakasi and Karatina,” the DCI reported.

Police officers have also fallen victim as some continue to nurse gunshot wounds traced to the same gun.

Detectives based at the DCI Forensic Ballistics Unit were able to trace the different crimes across the country to the gun with the help of advanced technology.

“Using the firearm, the gang made away with over 10 million shillings from MPESA agents alone,” the statement continued.

According to investigators, three thugs belonging to the gang that had been using the weapon were fatally wounded when the gun was recovered.

