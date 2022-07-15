RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Drama in Syokimau as military man opens fire on boda boda rider

Irene Okere

Military officers are investigating an incident where an officer opened fire on an unarmed boda boda rider

A crime scene cordoned off with police yellow tape
A crime scene cordoned off with police yellow tape

A military officer is in custody after he nearly killed a boda boda rider who had just dropped his daughter in a residential estate in Syokimau, Machakos County.

According to DCI reports, a boda boda rider Wycliffe Atendo -through a taxi-hailing app - received a request from a woman in Nairobi CBD and accepted to ferry her to White House Estate, in Syokimau.

Atendo picked the 21-year-old lady outside a pharmacy along Kimathi Street and set off for the 20-kilometer trip.

Drama unfolded when Atendo dropped the client at the agreed address where, as he waited for payment, a man suddenly stormed out of the gate and started beating the woman.

Police have confirmed that the man in question is a military doctor and the woman he assaulted is his daughter.

READ: Heartbreak as KDF soldier dies rescuing his house help

"The duo arrived at the agreed address and as the woman was about to pay him, a man quickly emerged from the gate and gave her a beating like a rented mule, before showing her into the compound.

"As the rider pondered his next move, the enraged man whipped out a firearm and fired at him instead, making him flee the scene for dear life. The rider reported the incident at Syokimau Police Station and our officers responded swiftly," DCI added.

It was later confirmed that the military doctor was armed with a Glock pistol and 42 rounds of 9mm calibre ammunition. He is set to face military disciplinary action.

Irene Okere

