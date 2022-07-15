Drama in Syokimau as military man opens fire on boda boda rider

According to DCI reports, a boda boda rider Wycliffe Atendo -through a taxi-hailing app - received a request from a woman in Nairobi CBD and accepted to ferry her to White House Estate, in Syokimau.

Atendo picked the 21-year-old lady outside a pharmacy along Kimathi Street and set off for the 20-kilometer trip.

Drama unfolded when Atendo dropped the client at the agreed address where, as he waited for payment, a man suddenly stormed out of the gate and started beating the woman.

Police have confirmed that the man in question is a military doctor and the woman he assaulted is his daughter.

"The duo arrived at the agreed address and as the woman was about to pay him, a man quickly emerged from the gate and gave her a beating like a rented mule, before showing her into the compound.

"As the rider pondered his next move, the enraged man whipped out a firearm and fired at him instead, making him flee the scene for dear life. The rider reported the incident at Syokimau Police Station and our officers responded swiftly," DCI added.