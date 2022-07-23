New twist as DCI releases statement on the arrest of 3 IEBC contractors

According to IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, the trio jetted into the country with materials to support the commission in preparations for the August elections.

Chebukati who alleged state intimidation stated that ‘OCS Anti Terrorism Police Unit’ detained the officials and seized several items in their possession.

DCI George Kinoti Pulse Live Kenya

In a quick rejoinder, the DCI set the record straight, noting that such an office does not exist in its structure.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations takes with the great exception, today’s statement dated July 22, 2022, issued by the Chairman of IEBC Wafula Chebukati, to the effect that three IEBC officials have been detained by ‘OCS ATPU‘.

"The Directorate hereby clarifies that no such persons have been detained; or any other person working for IEBC anywhere in the territory of the Republic of Kenya. Further, the DCI has no such office known as ‘OCS Anti-Terrorism Police Unit’ in our structure," read the statement released by the DCI on the night of Friday, July 22.

According to DCI, IEBC’s claims should be treated with the contempt it deserves as it is not only inaccurate but also misleading.

“The statement issued by the IEBC Chairman is not only inaccurate but also misleading to the public and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations will issue a comprehensive statement on this matter tomorrow July 23, 2022,” added the statement.

The DCI statement was in response to an earlier update by IEBC chairman who complained that the National Police Service is in possession of key election materials including laptops, phones and passwords for the same.

"The National Police Service has most importantly confiscated all electronic items including mobile phones, laptops and flash disks in the custody of the said personnel, which electronic items contain important and sensitive information relating to the forthcoming elections as well as projects undertaken by them for other countries.

"The said personnel were compelled to give passwords to the confiscated phones and gadgets resulting in a violation of their right to privacy," Chebukati stated.

He clarified that despite being released from police custody, the trio is required to report to the OCS Anti-Terrorism Police Unit on Tuesday and this will affect their ability to execute their assignments.