DCI reveals details of man behind scotched robbery at Equity Bank

The man who has since been identified as Boniface Ouma, according to the DCI, left employees and customers at the bank shaken and stabbed one of the security guards.

Also, a victim of the knife-wielding man was another innocent customer who was waiting to be served.

“The attacker went ahead to stab another man who was waiting to be served by a teller before he charged at the female operations manager like a wounded buffalo, grabbed her and demanded money while pointing the knife drenched in human blood at her.

"The shocked manager raised alarm attracting the attention of police officers stationed at the bank, who were at the moment overseeing the delivery of a consignment of cash,” narrated the DCI.

Pulse Live Kenya

The officers responded swiftly ordering the man to let go of the staffer, an order the 29-year-old Ouma did not heed.

The situation was, however, salvaged by an officer who shot at the thug’s arm sending him down leaving the situation at the hands of the officers.

The officers who are based at AP’s Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) saw the injured bank personnel and customers rushed to Nairobi West Hospital for treatment while the suspect was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital where he was admitted.