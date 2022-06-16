DCI reveals face of Adams Arcade shooting suspect

According to the DCI the suspect is a thug is a common face in M-Pesa robberies in Nairobi. The DCI asked the public to help in apprehending of the suspect who saw two innocent civilians die.

“Do you know this ninja? He is one of the thugs targeting M-Pesa shops in Nairobi and its environs. The thug is part of a wider armed and dangerous gang that staged an attack at M-Pesa shops located at Adams market.

Two agents a man and a woman were shot dead in the Saturday incident. Kindly assist us in finding him and deliver justice to the families of the victims and many other M-Pesa agents who continue to suffer in their hands,” the DCI wrote.

The robbery in Ngong road saw two traders, Sophia Gathoni and Paul Githinji lose their lives as they tried to fight off the criminals.

The pathologist's report shows the bullets that killed Gathoni went through the hand, hitting the lungs and liver before they exited while the other hit her back.

Officers investigating the incident have taken the bullets to the National Forensic Laboratory for ballistic examination although there are no suspects that have been apprehended so far.

The incident occurred the same day six robbers attacked a lady making her way to her home in Gataka Rongai area in Kajiado County.

CCTV footage of Adams Arcade robbery Pulse Live Kenya

Davidson ‘DNG’ Ngibuini who is seeking the area county assembly representation condemned the incident saying it was unfortunate the crimes were happening in the capital city calling for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.