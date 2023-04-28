DCI: How chef covered up girlfriend's murder after she failed to report to work

Her body was found in a suitcase dumped in Ruiru, Kiambu County on April 18, 2023.

The investigation has revealed that her husband, Morris Njuguna, who was also a chef at the eatery, covered up her murder after she failed to report to work.

A collage photo of Morris Njuguna and his girlfriend Ryspa Ndunge Pulse Live Kenya

Fateful night

Njuguna, who confessed to the murder, suspected that his girlfriend was engaging in other activities during the late hours of the night when she often arrived home past 3:00 am.

This suspicion reportedly led to constant arguments between the couple, which ultimately culminated in a fight on April 17 that turned fatal, ending the life of the young woman.

"Due to the nature of their duties, the man would be the first to arrive home before 10:00 pm, while the deceased would be dropped home later in the devil’s hours at around 3:00 am .

"This didn’t go down well with Morris who suspected that all that time was not spent on balancing the day’s sales as alleged, but on other suspicious activities," a statement from the DCI said.

Cover up

According to the police, Njuguna left for work on the morning of April 18, 2023 as usual.

He informed his colleagues that Ndunge had quit her job and that they would be moving out of their house to a new location.

Later that day, he returned home carrying a sack that he had bought and used it to conceal Ndunge's body inside a suitcase.

Njuguna then disguised the suitcase as luggage and walked for about a kilometer before disposing of it outside the gate of a rental building.

CCTV footage obtained by detectives showed Njuguna carrying the suitcase at around 9:35 pm before dumping it.

The discovery of Ndunge's body was reported to the Gatongora police station by the landlord of the building close to where the suitcase was dumped.

Pulse Live Kenya

Arrest

Detectives based at DCI Ruiru, who are investigating the case, later arrested Njuguna on April 21, 2023, and recorded statements from various witnesses.

In addition, the DCI also arrested a second suspect, Francis Chege, 32, who was found in possession of Ndunge's phone. Chege, who is a cousin of Njuguna, claimed that Njuguna had given him the phone.

Njuguna has been remanded in custody while investigations continue.