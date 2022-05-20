DCI shares photos, whereabouts of suspected Mirema shooting mastermind

According to a statement from the DCI, detectives are looking for Dennis Karani Gachoki who is said to be armed and dangerous.

“The armed and dangerous man is suspected to be in possession of a firearm that was snatched from a stupefied Police officer, after a round of drinks at a popular joint in Mombasa, in November 2020,” the statement read in part.

The communication also said that Karani has managed to escape police dragnets by infiltrating officers who would tip him off.

According to the DCI, one day the suspect fled just minutes to his arrest after months of meticulous planning to nab him.

The statement also disclosed that Muvota and Karani had recently fallen over the sharing of proceeds from their alleged drinks spiking syndicate.

“This among other beefs are suspected to have led to a bitter fallout leading to Monday’s daylight murder of Samuel Mugoh Muvota, who has left behind seven grieving widows and many children,” the statement said.

The authorities added that forensic cyber detectives picked Karani’s last signal deep inside Burnt Forest, hours after the murder.

“We believe that the suspect has already crossed the border to a neighbouring country. Should you have any information that may lead to the arrest of Gachoki, do not hesitate to contact us on #FichuakwaDCI 0800 722 203,” the DCI urged.

Initial reports from the police said that the deceased could have been the victim of a revenge mission.

The DCI established that Muvota was running a criminal gang that involved drugging city revellers as well as ATM fraud.

According to the videos and photos shared by the DCI, Mugota was captured preying on suspecting victims at ATM booths on different dates in between 2011 and 2019.

Muvota began his trade in 2011 by hanging around city ATM’s and offering to assist customers who had difficulties withdrawing money from their accounts. Working with crooked banking officials who would jam the teller machines once a client inserted his ATM card, Muvota would approach the client offering to assist.

“He would insert the client’s card then pretend to be facing away and ask the client to key in his password and first confirm the balance before withdrawing the amount they wished. However, since the machines eject the ATM card first, he would get hold of the card as the unsuspecting client waited for the cash. At this point, Muvota would swap the card with another and hand the happy client a fake card,” the DCI shared.

In 2018, at an ATM in Kayole, he transferred Sh700,000 in a single transaction from a woman’s account to one of his fraudulent accounts. When she learned of what had happened, she collapsed and died.

The woman had walked to the ATM booth to check whether a loan she had applied for at the bank had been deposited in her account when she met Mugota.

He used proceeds from his criminal past to acquire several properties and cars in Nairobi and married seven wives who lived a lavish lifestyle.