DCI sharpshooter wins 4 gold medals at Queen’s Shooting Competition in UK

The month-long competitions that commenced from June 23 to July 23 attracted competitors from around the globe.

Kenya’s team produced the highest number of shooters in the competition for the first time in 54 years, led by DCI’s Alfred Njoka, the team manager.

The National Police Service team buoyed by their preceding outstanding performances didn’t disappoint as they represented the country fully by displaying impressive marksmanship skills during the much sought-after competitions.

Police Constable Clifford Kiptarus emerged as the best in the Kenyan team, scooping numerous medals.

The medals included the National Rifle Association (NRA) Gold Medal for the Marjorie Krier aggregate category, NRA Gold Medal in the police Rifle category, a Gold medal in HPS Cross competition and an NRA Gold medal in the Falklands trophy category among other medals.

The officer was also awarded another NRA Badge for participating in the Finals of the Queen's meeting.

Inspector Sanford Otundo and Senior Sergeant Christopher Saina took second and third positions respectively, both taking home a considerable number of medals as well.

The Imperial meeting is an annual meeting of meetings that consists of target Rifle competitions, incorporated with many other disciplines of target shooting including service rifle, military adaptive, precision snap shooting and civilian service rifle among others.

Other officers that formed part of the team included Chief Inspector John Thombera, IP Grace Rantile, IP Cornelius Koros, Senior Sgt Cloyford Mutegi, Sgt David Kirui, Cpl Elphas Ngetich, Cpl Irine Mundia, Cpl Philip Kipchumba and PC IRungu Reuben Macharia.

Among other officials who accompanied the team were the deputy team leader Mr Daniel Kemboi, team adjutant Mr Abdullahi Noor and the team Captain Inspector Sanford Utundo.