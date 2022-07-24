RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

Authors:

Charles Ouma

The sensitive election material was destined for a private office in Nairobi

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti
Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti

The Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) has exposed questionable circumstances that led to the arrest of three Venezuelans at JKIA who were found in the possession of election materials, putting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on the spotlight over the glaring mistakes.

Recommended articles

In a strongly-worded statement issued on July 24, the commission identified the trio as Jose Gregorio Camargo Castellanos, Joel Gustavo Rodriguez Garcia and Salvador Javier Sosa Suare.

First to be detained was Carmago on July 21, 2022 after airport security staff detected questionable items in his personal luggage.

Sleuths became even more concerned when the suspect confessed that the sensitive election material was destined for a private office in Nairobi and wondered why there was no official from the electoral agency to receive the material.

A thorough inspection saw detectives unearth 17 rolls of stickers targeted to serve various polling stations estimated to be 10,000 in number and mostly spread across ten counties in Rift Valley and the Mount Kenya region.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati receiving the first batch of ballot papers at JKIA on July 7, 2022
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati receiving the first batch of ballot papers at JKIA on July 7, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The counties in question, including Nairobi are:-

  1. Kiambu
  2. Nakuru
  3. Meru
  4. Machakos
  5. Murang'a
  6. Bomet
  7. Nyeri
  8. Tharaka Nithi
  9. Nyandarua
  10. Kericho

"The suspect confessed that he was given the materials from Panama by his company M/S Smartmatic International Holding B.V.

READ: Nairobi tops list of 6 counties likely to experience election violence [Full List]

"The officers were shocked how a foreigner all the way from Venezuela, Panama, Turkey to Nairobi contracted for a very sensitive and high-level service by supposedly IEBC had nobody waiting for him and in particular to receive the sensitive confidential materials which were supposed to be in secure custody after confirmation and reception by the procuring entity," read the statement released by the DCI in part.

Police also retrieved personal laptop, a personal monitor, five flash discs, one mobile phone and assorted personal computer accessories.

The detectives became even more concerned when after detaining Carmago, two other Venezuelans (Joel Gustavo Rodriguez Garcia and Salvador Javier Sosa Suarez) came to pick him rather than IEBC officials and this widened the net even further.

According to the statement signed by DCI boss George Kinoti, other IEBC staffers earlier on disowned the three Venezuelans, raising questions on their mission.

"We find the Chairperson. Mr. Wafula Chebukati to be insincere and dishonest by declaring people who have been disowned by his own staff as IEBC personnel. Chebukati's statement, was well choreographed, planned and strategically crafted to raise an alarm by sensationalizing a false statement to sway the masses who are the public to believe that the police arbitrarily arrested and harassed IEBC personnel.

"It was an attempt aimed at intimidating and blackmailing security agencies and other stakeholders against playing their rightful role," stated Kinoti.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila withdraws from Presidential Debate, explains his reasons

Raila withdraws from Presidential Debate, explains his reasons

Chiefs' only duties are ID replacement, tracing lost wives -Gachagua

Chiefs' only duties are ID replacement, tracing lost wives -Gachagua

Moi Family to pay Sh2B for land grabbed in 1983

Moi Family to pay Sh2B for land grabbed in 1983

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

Mwangi Wa Iria gifts Raila and Karua cows in Murang'a rally

Mwangi Wa Iria gifts Raila and Karua cows in Murang'a rally

Presidential candidate Wajackoyah meets his doppelganger

Presidential candidate Wajackoyah meets his doppelganger

6 arrested over murder of 2nd year Kirinyaga University student

6 arrested over murder of 2nd year Kirinyaga University student

Inside Uhuru’s Mt Kenya tour ahead of Raila-Ruto contest in August

Inside Uhuru’s Mt Kenya tour ahead of Raila-Ruto contest in August

Azimio threatens to boycott debate, issues 2 demands for Raila to participate

Azimio threatens to boycott debate, issues 2 demands for Raila to participate

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Cop rushed to hospital in critical condition after fight at Ruto's Karen home

Deputy President William Ruto with police officers attached to his official residence in Karen

Maribe in hot soup after blood-stained shorts found in her house

Former TV anchor Jacqueline Maribe (left) with her co-accused Joseph Irungu alias Jowie at Milimani Law Court on July 19, 2022. Image by Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Gov't goes after teachers who punished a Class 8 pupil for not scoring 400/500

Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan

Police explain arrest of Venezuelan found with IEBC stickers at JKIA

Police officers conducting a security drill at JKIA