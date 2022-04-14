RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI praises brave Tanzanian who fought off armed thugs outside Nairobi club

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The man had left his girlfriend in the car when the gun-wielding thugs struck

A file image of a car parked outside a club
A file image of a car parked outside a club

A thug who attacked a man at gunpoint is nursing gunshot injuries, after the victim he had attacked snatched his homemade firearm and shot at him, missing his vital organs by a whisker.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), three thugs on a motorbike had accosted the victim in Njiru, Nairobi County, identified as Tanzanian national Simon Sanga.

He had travelled from the neighbouring country to see his fiancé in Mihang’o, Njiru sub-county.

File image of a gun
File image of a gun Pulse Ghana

After spending some time together, the two lovebirds decided to go out at around 2:00 a.m. and crown the night with refreshments.

They drove their vehicle to Top Five Pub, but unfortunately, on arrival, they discovered it was closed.

Sanga left his fiancé in the car and went to knock on the pub’s door, just in case the attendants hadn’t left and were still inside.

As he was knocking, a motorbike carrying two passengers suddenly screeched to a halt and one of the thugs pointed his gun at the Tanzanian.

Sanga, hurriedly emptied his pockets and gave the thug his mobile phones, ATM cards, car keys, and Sh27,000 in cash.

The other two thugs waited on the bike as the rider revved its engine impatiently, ready to speed off immediately their accomplice brought back the loot.

Sanga snatched the firearm from the thug and the suspect jumped on the bike before speeding into the darkness.

Sanga, who had never come across a firearm managed to fire one bullet at the thug.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

Detectives and police officers based at DCI Kayole, visited the scene and recovered one spent cartridge of 9mm caliber and a jersey that Sanga had undressed the suspect as he took flight.

They also recovered the firearm from the victim and discovered that it was a homemade firearm capable of firing. Droplets of blood were also visible at the scene indicating that the suspect was wounded by the gunshot.

Meanwhile, DCI thanked Sanga for his bravery but cautions anyone who has been attacked by armed assailants, to be careful before engaging them as they could endanger their lives more.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

