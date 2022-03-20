RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How DCI Twitter admin helped arrest 4 KCSE leakage suspects

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Four suspects were arrested in connection to a KCSE exam leakage syndicate

DCI busts KCSE exam leakage syndicate run by four college students

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has reported the arrest of four suspects in connection to an exam leakage syndicate operated by college students.

The operations said to have taken seven days uncovered a Telegram channel and several WhatsApp groups which had been formed to share leakage from the ongoing Kenya National Examinations Council's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Educations (KCSE) exams.

"In order to conceal his identity, the SIM card he was using was registered using the identification details of one Evans Kiprono.

"The suspect who was dishing out examination papers at a paltry Sh500 per paper, was also discovered to be a member of two fraudulent examination Telegram groups with over 17,000 followers," DCI reported.

The undercover operation was conducted in collabroration with the DCI's social media manager who posed as a KCSE candidate seeing leaked papers.

"In an operation that also involved the DCI social media sleuths and Twitter admin who posed as a candidate, Tanui engaged the detectives in a hide and seek game since last Sunday, from the characteristic cold Molo highlands, to Kabarnet in Baringo, where he was finally cornered. His arrest led the detectives to Kevin Kiprotich Langat

"Langat led detectives to yet another culprit, a first-year political science and Swahili comrade, identified as Justice Leting," the DCI reported.

Police reported that the syndicate involves government officials at county levels and an elaborate web of school heads, security agents, parents and the college students.

"In some instances, the examination containers are opened hours before the set time, to supply the examination papers to university and college students, for development of answers that are later sold to candidates," DCI noted.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

