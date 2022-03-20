How DCI Twitter admin helped arrest 4 KCSE leakage suspects

The operations said to have taken seven days uncovered a Telegram channel and several WhatsApp groups which had been formed to share leakage from the ongoing Kenya National Examinations Council's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Educations (KCSE) exams.

"In order to conceal his identity, the SIM card he was using was registered using the identification details of one Evans Kiprono.

"The suspect who was dishing out examination papers at a paltry Sh500 per paper, was also discovered to be a member of two fraudulent examination Telegram groups with over 17,000 followers," DCI reported.

DCI Twitter admin poses as KCSE candidate

The undercover operation was conducted in collabroration with the DCI's social media manager who posed as a KCSE candidate seeing leaked papers.

"In an operation that also involved the DCI social media sleuths and Twitter admin who posed as a candidate, Tanui engaged the detectives in a hide and seek game since last Sunday, from the characteristic cold Molo highlands, to Kabarnet in Baringo, where he was finally cornered. His arrest led the detectives to Kevin Kiprotich Langat

"Langat led detectives to yet another culprit, a first-year political science and Swahili comrade, identified as Justice Leting," the DCI reported.

Police reported that the syndicate involves government officials at county levels and an elaborate web of school heads, security agents, parents and the college students.