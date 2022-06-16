The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has unmasked a gang of online criminals who have been hacking credit cards and using them to purchase bitcoins which they then convert to Kenyan currency.
DCI unmasks gang hacking bank accounts, cards to buy Bitcoin
The suspects were arrested in a posh neighborhood in Nakuru in the company of two ladies
According to the DCI, the gang has been undertaking its operations from the posh Milimani Estate in Nakuru City.
Francis Maina Wambui and Zellic Alusa who are both students at Kenyatta University were apprehended in an apartment in the company of two young ladies.
The students created fake email accounts which they used to hack mostly foreign accounts and converted into Kenyan currency.
“In the sophisticated crime that is gaining currency in the country, the students create fake email accounts which they use to hack credit cards of innocent persons especially those living in foreign countries and use them to buy bitcoins that are then converted to Kenyan currency.
"They then use the money to live lavishly, entertain young women and buy properties. Among the documents recovered in the house was a land sale agreement entered on May, 25, for a property valued at Sh850,000 in Juja,” the DCI said.
The officers in the raid recovered five laptops two Wi-Fi gadgets, three hard drives and assorted SIM cards which have been handed over to the DCI’s cyber forensics division for further investigations.
Bitcoin is a digital currency that operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments.
The DCI says that techy criminals have been digging into people’s banks accounts where they buy bitcoins leaving little or no traces.
President Uhuru Kenyatta, during the official opening of the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, said Kenya was strengthening its anti cyber and digital crimes division to deal with the crimes involving the use of technology.
