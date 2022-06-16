DCI unmasks gang hacking bank accounts, cards to buy Bitcoin

According to the DCI, the gang has been undertaking its operations from the posh Milimani Estate in Nakuru City.

Francis Maina Wambui and Zellic Alusa who are both students at Kenyatta University were apprehended in an apartment in the company of two young ladies.

The students created fake email accounts which they used to hack mostly foreign accounts and converted into Kenyan currency.

“In the sophisticated crime that is gaining currency in the country, the students create fake email accounts which they use to hack credit cards of innocent persons especially those living in foreign countries and use them to buy bitcoins that are then converted to Kenyan currency.

"They then use the money to live lavishly, entertain young women and buy properties. Among the documents recovered in the house was a land sale agreement entered on May, 25, for a property valued at Sh850,000 in Juja,” the DCI said.

The officers in the raid recovered five laptops two Wi-Fi gadgets, three hard drives and assorted SIM cards which have been handed over to the DCI’s cyber forensics division for further investigations.

Bitcoin is a digital currency that operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments.

The DCI says that techy criminals have been digging into people’s banks accounts where they buy bitcoins leaving little or no traces.

Pulse Live Kenya