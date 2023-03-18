ADVERTISEMENT
Dear ex I'm sorry but I have to - DJ Fatxo’s ex speaks on Jeff Mwathi’s death

Charles Ouma

Doreen Gacheri went a step further and shared screenshots of messages to substantiate her claims that she dated the embattled DJ Fatxo after some dismissed her as a clout chaser

Doreen Gacheri, A ascreenshot she shared and DJ Fatxo
Doreen Gacheri, A ascreenshot she shared and DJ Fatxo

With detectives ruling out death by suicide in Jeff Mwathi’s death and looking at a possible murder cover up, embattled Lawrence Njuguna Wagura alias DJ Fatxo’s ex-girlfriend has surfaced and added her voice in the push for justice.

Recommended articles

Starting off with an apology to his ex who has in recent days appealed for prayers and admitted that he is going through a tough time following the Jeff’s death at his Kasarani apartment, the lady identified as Doreen Gacheri alias Sherry declare her support for “#JusticeforJeff”.

Gacheri declared her stand in a video on Instagram with the caption: "Dear ex I'm sorry but I have to #JusticeforJeff".

A section of netizens who doubted her claims that she ever dated the embattled DJ Fatxo were quick to dismiss her as a clout-chaser capitalizing on Jeff’s death to push their online presence.

Gacheri dug into the archives of her messages and pulsed out MPesa message screenshots showing her receiving money from Lawrence Wagura to silence her critics.

Investigations into the death of Geoffrey Mwathi, popularly known as took a new twist with homicide detectives focusing on an attempt to cover up a murder after ruling out death by suicide.

READ: DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide

Preliminary investigations established that Mwathi was already dead when his body hit the ground from the building where Lawrence Njuguna, popularly known as DJ Fatxo lives.

The homicide detectives who combed through the apartment established that the windows at DJ Fatxo’s house are fitted with grills and the spaces cannot allow an adult to jump off.

With this, they arrived at a concussion that the body of the deceased was pushed off from the staircase or from the rooftop of the building.

All the five persons who were at DJ Fatxo’s house on the day when Jeff died have been listed as persons of interest.

