Police investigations into the death of a county employee have uncovered an illegal gay sex den operating in Nairobi's Pipeline Estate.

The body of the government worker was found decomposing in an apartment in Pipeline Estate in what was initially believed to have been a sudden death incident.

According to DCI officers, the den is operated by a gang of men who lure members of the LGBTQ+ community to the Eastlands estate on the promise of "a good time".

Police now believe that the racket attacks, robs and kills those who fall prey to their gimmick.

The gang allegedly identifies its victims through a dating site frequented by gay men both within the country and across borders.

Greek Tourists

Two tourists are among the victims who fell prey to the gang in separate incidents. One Greek national told police that he was accosted after having lunch with one of the assailants.

He allegedly met the unidentified man on the dating site and when he flew into the country he decided to arrange a meeting with the man.

According to the tourist, things took a different turn after he agreed to accompany his Kenyan "friend" for supper in Pipeline estate.

Together, the two tourists who reported their unfortunate encounters to police stated that they had lost valuables and cash amounting to Sh722,000.

Police are yet to arrest suspects in the matter with the four men who had rented the apartment in Pipeline having fled.

The case has sparked the interest of DCI boss George Kinoti who ordered speedy investigations into the racket.